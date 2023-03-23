VP Kamala Harris Accused Of 'Erasing Women' After Voicing Support For Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney
Vice President Kamala Harris faced backlash from critics after sending transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney a heartfelt birthday note thanking her for sharing her "story" and "journey" through her transition with the world.
"Dear Dylan, I send you my warmest greetings as you celebrate your 365th day of living authentically," the 58-year-old politician wrote in the letter. "Thank you for courageously sharing your story and your journey."
Harris also noted that she appreciated Mulvaney for her "continued advocacy for the White House" following her November 2022 visit.
"Through your work as an activist and advocate for the LGBTQI+ community, you continue to break barriers and inspire young people across our nation and around the world," she continued, before adding that the fight for trans rights "is far from over."
"Our Administration stands with the LGBTQI+ community in the ongoing struggle for true equity and equality and against hate and discrimination in all forms," she penned. "I am grateful for your dedication and courage, and I hope you continue to use your platform to spread positivity and create change. I look forward to seeing all that you will accomplish in the future.”
However, not everyone was appreciative of Harris' support for the social media influencer, with some commenters going so far as to accuse the vice president of "erasing women" through her acknowledgement of the struggles of the transgender community.
"Shame on you Kamala Harris," one Twitter user wrote. "Dylan Mulvaney is a disgraceful representation of what a woman is. A complete mockery!!"
"This is what @VP thinks her job is?" another replied. "Play acting as a little girl is not something to be celebrated! But @KamalaHarris is living in a different world!"
"You should be utterly ashamed of yourself, Kamala Harris," a third said. "You are a disgrace to the dignity of your sex."
This isn't the first time Harris has found herself in hot water with critics. Earlier this month, she sparked concerns after failing to concisely define her job as vice president, instead, awkwardly skirting around the question.
"...it is deeply concerning that Kamala Harris, a possible fire future candidate for POTUS, can’t handle a softball question like this from Stephen Colbert," a user commented around the time of the interview. "It does not inspire confidence, to put it mildly."
