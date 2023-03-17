Foul Play: Vice President Kamala Harris Booed By Crowd At Alma Mater's March Madness Game

Despite the snub and the team's loss to the University of Kansas, Harris still went to the locker room to meet the players and lift their spirits.

"You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bisons proud," she told the college athletes. "You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game. You guys did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are."