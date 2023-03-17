Foul Play: Vice President Kamala Harris Booed By Crowd At Alma Mater's March Madness Game
Kamala Harris didn't receive a very warm welcome at her alma mater.
On Thursday, March 17, the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, came out for Howard University's first round game in the March Madness tournament, but when the couple was showed on the jumbotron at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, they were reportedly met with more boos than applause.
Despite the snub and the team's loss to the University of Kansas, Harris still went to the locker room to meet the players and lift their spirits.
"You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bisons proud," she told the college athletes. "You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game. You guys did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are."
"I know you may not be feeling great right now, OK, but know who you are," added the VP. "You are excellence. You are hard work. You are powerful, and you are winners."
Harris posted a video of her speech on Instagram, which people made plenty of positive comments on.
"Thank you for showing up for the Bison.... Madame Vice President!" one person wrote, while another called her "All class."
"You are excellence," declared a third. "Proud of having the Madam VP come to talk to the team! Amazing moments they'll always remember ❤️."
On the other hand, people on Twitter mocked her appearance at the match, with one person saying she should be met with boos "more often."
Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. This year was the first since 1992 that the basketball team made it into the NCAA tournament.
As OK! reported, the politician's chances of staying in the White House are murky, as some believe that if Joe Biden runs in the 2024 election, he'll opt for someone to take over her spot because he allegedly thinks "she doesn't have the right stuff," said a source.
"Joe's also looking ahead," the insider noted to an outlet. "If he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028."
