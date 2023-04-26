VP Kamala Harris Brutally Mocked for Puzzling Comments During Latest Rally: 'Incapable of Speaking Normally'
VP Kamala Harris is once again being called out for not making sense during her latest rally, where she spoke out about abortion rights at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 25.
While chatting with the audience, she encouraged everyone to "stand and fight" against abortion rights, voting rights and LGBTQ rights, according to NPR.
"So I think it's very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future," Harris said in a video clip.
Of course, people couldn't help but make fun of the politician, 58.
One person wrote, "Every Kamala speech somehow sounds like the most brutally boring corporate HR seminar imaginable," while another commented on her latest "word salad."
"It’s pretty striking that she is simply incapable of speaking normally. Is she actually smoking weed before grabbing the mic? It would explain so much," a third person stated.
"She speaks like James Joyce would have written if he'd had no talent and been even more drunk," a fourth shared.
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Harris has messed up when speaking to the public.
Earlier this month, Harris spoke out in Nashville, Tenn., about how Democratic Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were both expelled from the General Assembly after protesting in favor of gun control following the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, which left six dead, including three children.
- President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid Alongside Kamala Harris Despite Heated Feud
- Kamala Harris Spills How Her Marriage To Doug Emhoff Has Changed Since Becoming Vice President
- VP Kamala Harris Ripped Apart For Making 'Loud' & Impassioned Speech After Tennessee Lawmakers Ousted: 'What's Wrong With This Lady?'
"It wasn’t about the three of these leaders. It was about who they were representing. It’s about whose voices they were channeling! Understand that!" she exclaimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
But people didn't appreciate Harris' tone of voice.
"Kamala, the Tennessee Insurrection was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11. We will not stand by as our Democracy is attacked," one person wrote, while another said, "What's wrong with this lady???"