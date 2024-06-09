Kamala Harris Disses Donald Trump for Complaining About Guilty Verdict in His Hush Money Trial: 'Cheaters Don't Like Getting Caught'
Is Donald Trump a crybaby? Kamala Harris seems to think so!
While speaking at the Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner on Saturday, June 8, the vice president called out the former president for his attacks on the hush money trial that resulted in his conviction on felony charges.
"Donald Trump openly tried to overturn the last election. And now, he openly attacks the foundations of our justice system," Harris, 59, began the scathing speech, referencing how the 77-year-old claimed the results of the 2020 presidential election were compromised.
"Following his conviction in New York last month, Trump has been claiming the whole trial was rigged. That's false," she continued. "Just look at the facts. Over the course of six weeks, a jury of 12 Americans reviewed the evidence. His defense attorney actively participated in selecting that jury. And actively made decisions about which witnesses to call and cross-examine. And the jury came back with a unanimous decision. Guilty on 34 counts."
“You know why he complains? Because the reality is, cheaters don’t like getting caught,” Harris dissed.
The veep added: “And since the verdict, he attacks the judge and the witnesses. He suggests the case could be a ‘breaking point’ for his supporters, hinting at violence. He spreads lies that our Administration is controlling this case when everyone knows it was a state prosecution. And he says that he will use a second term for revenge.”
“Simply put, Donald Trump thinks he is above the law. This should be disqualifying for anyone who wants to be President of the United States,” she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, while Harris is trying to convince people not to vote for the convicted felon, model Amber Rose recently stated that the trial results do not affect her decision to vote for the father-of-five.
In a new interview, the 40-year-old was asked why she decided to back the Republican, especially with her history advocating for women's rights, to which she replied, "Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? He's trying to make America great again that's for women too, right?"
The star was then queried, “Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?”
“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose shared, as the reporter added, “Do you think it will help his chances to get reelected?”
“I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they want to vote for him more than ever,” the rapper continued.
Rose then explained why she thinks so many have decided to support Trump, saying, "I think we just did our research. We're not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore.”