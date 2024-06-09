Kamala Harris Disses Donald Trump for Complaining About Guilty Verdict in His Hush Money Trial: 'Cheaters Don't Like Getting Caught'

"Donald Trump openly tried to overturn the last election. And now, he openly attacks the foundations of our justice system," Harris, 59, began the scathing speech, referencing how the 77-year-old claimed the results of the 2020 presidential election were compromised.

"Following his conviction in New York last month, Trump has been claiming the whole trial was rigged. That's false," she continued. "Just look at the facts. Over the course of six weeks, a jury of 12 Americans reviewed the evidence. His defense attorney actively participated in selecting that jury. And actively made decisions about which witnesses to call and cross-examine. And the jury came back with a unanimous decision. Guilty on 34 counts."