'Mishandled From the Beginning': Donald Trump-Appointed Judge's Delay Tactics Slammed by Former Miami Judge in Classified Documents Trial
Former Miami-Dade County Judge Jeff Schwartz criticized Judge Aileen Cannon after further delays were announced in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial.
The Trump-appointed judge is set to hold a hearing on the former president’s request to declare Jack Smith's special counsel status invalid, which could impede the prosecution's case. Additionally, Cannon stated that political partisans and constitutional scholars not directly involved in the case could participate in oral arguments.
Her recent decisions are expected to push the trial's start to at least next year.
In an interview with CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, Schwartz expressed his disapproval, stating that Cannon does not "belong on the bench."
When asked about the reason behind Cannon's decision to prioritize hearing the gag order first, Schwartz asserted that he sees no other motive than a deliberate attempt to delay the trial.
He criticized Cannon's handling of the case, highlighting that allowing Trump to file a civil court action regarding a search warrant, a criminal matter, was a fundamental mistake.
Schwartz emphasized that the 11th Circuit had overturned Cannon's decisions twice and reprimanded her, pointing out that her rulings went against the law and established precedents.
When Keilar asked what would be a more "normal" approach to the case, Schwartz emphasized that Cannon's actions seemed geared toward intentionally prolonging Trump's litigation.
"This case has basically been mishandled by her from the beginning, allowing Mr. Trump to file an action in civil court regarding a search warrant, which is criminal in nature and gets handled during the course of criminal litigation," Schwartz explained. "Twice she has been reversed by the 11th Circuit and she’s been chastised by them for, in essence, making decisions which are completely against the law, completely against pending action, pending as precedent."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's classified documents trial was postponed indefinitely due to a "myriad" of "interconnected pre-trial issues" that must be solved prior to the criminal court proceedings.
"[It] would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court," Judge Cannon explained. "Critical CIPA issues, and additional pre-trial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury."
"The Court, therefore, vacates the current May 20, 2024, trial date (and associated calendar call), to be reset by separate order following resolution of the matters before the Court, consistent with Defendants’ right to due process and the public’s interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice," the statement concluded.