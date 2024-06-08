OK Magazine
Amber Rose Declares She 'Will Still Vote for Donald Trump' Despite His Felony Conviction, Claims She's No Longer 'Brainwashed' by the Left

Jun. 8 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Amber Rose doubled down on her support for Donald Trump in a new interview.

On Friday, June 7, on the streets of Los Angeles, the model, 40, was asked about her allegiance to the politician after declaring her endorsement of Trump on Instagram.

When asked why she decided to back the Republican, especially with her history advocating for women's rights, the star replied, "Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? He's trying to make America great again that's for women too, right?"

The interviewer then queried, “Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?” referencing how the 77-year-old was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial on Thursday, May 30.

“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose shared, before the journalist interjected, “Do you think it will help his chances to get reelected?”

“I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever,” the rapper, who formerly dated Kanye West, said.

The interviewer concluded by noting, “It seems like a lot of celebrities are voting for Trump now, why do you think they are changing?”

"I think we just did our research. We're not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore," Rose claimed.

On May 20, Rose revealed she supports the former president's campaign by sharing a photo alongside Donald and his wife, Melania Trump.

“Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” she wrote next to the image, which appeared to show the trio at black tie event.

In response, many of the star’s followers shared messages expressing their disappointment.

“Imagine being an ‘advocate’ for women’s rights and endorsing Trump and his party who reversed Roe V Wade. Wild,” one user penned, while another pointed out, “D--- Amber😔… You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports… smdh🙄😤.”

“Unfollow with the quickness. He is against everything I thought you stood for. Bye girl,” a third shared, as a fourth wrote, “It's so bizarre to see people of color that follow/support/fans of Trump. You can't even go to the rally... you're not welcome there.”

