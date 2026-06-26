Ex-VP Kamala Harris and Husband Douglas Emhoff All Smiles at the World Cup Amid Split Rumors: Photos

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, posed at a World Cup match amid split rumors. Harris and Emhoff made a joint Instagram post on Thursday, June 25, as they watched a match in California. "Let's go, U.S. men's soccer team," Harris wrote on Instagram under the grinning picture of the couple. She gave photo credits to former boy band star Lance Bass. Harris wore a red, white and blue scarf, a leather jacket and blue jeans. Emhoff sported a U.S. men's soccer team jersey with jeans.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @KamalaHarris/Instagram Kamala Harris posted pictures with Doug Emhoff amid rift rumors.

The second slide featured a video of Emhoff smiling and laughing as he lovingly wrapped the scarf around his wife. Harris shared more photos on her Instagram story from the match, posing with friends, fans and even a personalized jersey. As OK! previously, reported, Harris and Emhoff have prompted rift speculation amid her alleged bid for the 2028 presidential seat. A source revealed Harris, 61, is determined to launch her campaign even if her husband isn't on board. "Kamala is focused on trying to win the Democratic nomination again – with or without Doug's support," a source told RadarOnline.com last month.

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Source: @KamalaHarris/Instagram Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff cheered for the U.S. men's soccer team.

Despite the rumors, commenters seemed excited to see the couple grinning from ear to ear in the recent social media snaps. "Y'all look so good and refreshed," one person wrote. "What we could’ve had." "I wish you were president so that all nations would feel welcome here for the games," another individual said. "Bless you both," a third added. "We wanted your brilliance in place of this catastrophe."

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Source: @kamalaharris/instagram Kamala Harris posted several pictures smiling with Doug Emhoff.

During Harris' first campaign for president in 2024, rumors swirled that Emhoff had previously had an affair with the family nanny during his first marriage. "That was an embarrassing revelation that did her candidacy no favors," an insider alleged. "In fact, the demands on Emhoff during the entire campaign put a strain on their marriage." "Both of their images were battered in the last election," the source added. "The last thing Emhoff wanted was for his affair to become public fodder and all the criticism of her performance added to the strain between them." "He wants her to quit [politics] so they can go back to living a private life," they continued. "Another White House run will be the straw that breaks the camel's back."

How Did Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris Meet?

Source: @kamalaharris/instagram Doug Emhoff has two children from a previous marriage, Cole and Ella.