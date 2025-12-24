Kamala Harris Dragged for Giving 'Terrible' Dating Advice After Husband Doug Emhoff Infamously Cheated With His Kids' Teacher: 'Hard Pass'

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris tried her hand at dating advice, but the internet immediately declined. The former vice president was dragged for the "terrible" tips she gave during a Tuesday, December 23, appearance on the "Rich Little Brokegirls" podcast, as critics resurrected her husband Doug Emhoff’s infamous cheating scandal. Harris advised young singles to "choose to be with someone who allows you to laugh at yourself and them" and "someone who you know you like going to the grocery store together [with or] taking a walk together."

Source: Rich Little Brokegirls/YouTube Kamala Harris tied the knot Doug Emhoff two months before her 50th birthday.

"There are different phases in your life and you may not know what phase you’re in," Harris — who married Emhoff two months before her 50th birthday in 2014 — explained. "Maybe you’re going to choose that you want to have that kind of Friday night relationship — or you want that Sunday morning relationship." She continued, "Sometimes you can get both — and sometimes it's oil and water. And that’s OK! Be in those phases where you are having fun!"

Kamala Harris Isn't Sure She Would Have Married Doug Emhoff in Her 20s

Source: Rich Little Brokegirls/YouTube Kamala Harris gave dating advice during a recent podcast interview.

Harris reflected on her personal dating experiences, admitting she may not have been ready to marry Emhoff if they connected when she was younger. "Doug and I got married in our 40s, and I love my husband so very much. He is my best friend," she noted. "And we’ve talked about it, if we had met in our 20s, I don’t know that we would have really been in the same place."

Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff's Cheating Scandal Resurfaces

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff has publicly addressed having an affair during his first marraige.

Harris' remarks quickly went viral online, with many social media users taunting the Democratic leader by resurfacing her husband's infamous affair with his kids' teacher during his first marriage. Emhoff has publicly acknowledged having an extramarital relationship with a woman who worked as a teacher at the private school his children attended and reportedly served as their nanny.

Kamala Harris Slammed by Social Media Trolls

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris was taunted about her husband Doug Emhoff's past affair.

Trolling Harris via X, one person mocked: "Her husband was super kind to his nanny." "Idk if she’s the one that I would be listening to with dating advice from. Hard pass. Wasn’t her hubby linked to a scandal?" another individual snubbed. "Says the woman who married a man who knocked up the nanny & likes to beat up on women," a third user alleged, referencing an October 2024 scandal in which Emhoff's former girlfriend accused him of slapping her during an argument at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris was mocked for giving dating advice.