Who Is Doug Emhoff? 10 Things to Know About Kamala Harris' Husband

Emhoff began working as an entertainment, sports and media lawyer for his law firm in 2000, but he sold it to Venable, LLP, in 2006. In 2016, he became a partner at DLA Piper and represented "large domestic and international corporations and some of today's highest profile individuals and influencers in complex business, real estate and intellectual property litigation disputes," according to his profile.

He filed for resignation from the firm in November 2021 before Harris' inauguration as vice president.

Although he no longer works at the law firm, Emhoff has taught at Georgetown University Law Center since 2021.

“I’ve long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers,” Emhoff said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Georgetown community.”