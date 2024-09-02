Who Is Doug Emhoff? 10 Things to Know About Kamala Harris' Husband
What to Know About Doug Emhoff's Early Life
Born in New York City, Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, grew up in New Jersey and attended Camp Cedar Lake in Milford, Penn. After graduating from Agoura High School, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies at the California State University, Northridge.
Emhoff then attended USC Gould School of Law.
He Worked as a Lawyer
Emhoff began working as an entertainment, sports and media lawyer for his law firm in 2000, but he sold it to Venable, LLP, in 2006. In 2016, he became a partner at DLA Piper and represented "large domestic and international corporations and some of today's highest profile individuals and influencers in complex business, real estate and intellectual property litigation disputes," according to his profile.
He filed for resignation from the firm in November 2021 before Harris' inauguration as vice president.
Although he no longer works at the law firm, Emhoff has taught at Georgetown University Law Center since 2021.
“I’ve long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers,” Emhoff said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Georgetown community.”
Doug Emhoff Has 2 Children With His First Wife
Doug married his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, in 1992 and welcomed their children, Cole and Ella, during their marriage.
In a 2019 Elle essay, Kamala detailed what happened when she met his kids when they started dating.
"Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming," said the vice president. "They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have become remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in."
The kids have also grown closer to Kamala, which is why they call her "Momala."
Doug Emhoff Met Kamala Harris on a Blind Date
Following Doug's divorce from Kerstin, he went on his first blind date in 2013 where he met Kamala. They first started texting after PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin set them up,
Speaking in an interview with Marie Claire, Chrisette opened up about how Doug charmed her when they first met.
“I was looking at him as more of a lawyer, but by the end of the meeting, I was just liking him as a person,” said the pal.
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris Wed
A year after they began dating, Doug popped the question to Kamala in her apartment on March 27, 2014. They tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif., on August 22, 2014.
Doug Emhoff Has 3 Tattoos
In an interview with CNN, Doug confirmed he has Ella and Cole's names tattooed on the inside of his wrist as "a visceral reminder of them" after his divorce from his first wife. He also has a tattoo of a dragon symbol.
He Became the First Second Gentleman
After Kamala won the election and became the first woman vice president, Doug also made history as the first second gentleman.
"I am honored to be the first male spouse of an American President or Vice President," he wrote on X. "But I'll always remember generations of women have served in this role before me — often without much accolade or acknowledgment. It's their legacy of progress I will build on as Second Gentleman."
Doug also became the first Jewish second gentleman.
Doug Emhoff Has Been Supportive of Kamala Harris
Throughout Kamala's campaign before the 2020 election, Doug ensured they stayed connected by supporting her in her bid.
"We are a partnership. It's a lot of planning," Doug said. "Typically, we get up early, we work out and then we sit down and it's like, 'Let's have a meeting and figure out how we're going to get through these next couple of days.'"
Doug has also shown his love for Kamala by posting about her on his social media pages. While watching his wife in office, Doug himself also fought toxic masculinity and antisemitism.
Doug Emhoff's Affair Explored
A few months before the 2024 presidential election, the Daily Mail released an exclusive report about Doug's past affair with his daughter Ella's nanny. When the outlet asked the helper and teacher Najen Naylor about the issue, she responded, "I’m kind of freaked out right now."
Meanwhile, Doug acknowledged the infidelity through a statement to CNN.
“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” said Doug.
He Could Become the U.S.' First First Gentleman
After making history when Kamala became the vice president, Doug could become the country's first-ever First Gentleman if his wife wins her presidential bid in November.
“From Day 1, she’s been present, nurturing and fiercely protective of them. I got to see her for a minute or two and gave her a big hug,” Doug said. “And they said, ‘Well, sir, you need to jump out on that stage.’”