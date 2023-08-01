Vice President Kamala Harris Dodges Question on Her Low Approval Ratings

Despite her meager approval ratings, actress Yvette Nicole Brown recently jumped to her defense on the Thursday, July 26, episode of "The Jason Lee Show."

"She can’t win, and I think those of us in the culture should understand. We know she can’t win. So we — out of everyone — should be kinder to her as she threads this very difficult needle."

“She wants to do good for the country. She wants to support the president that she’s under. And she wants to have a political career beyond what she’s doing now. All of that is fine," she added. "She just needs us to support her and stop tearing her down. And stop lying on her. There’s a lot of people lying on her."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!