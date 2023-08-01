Vice President Kamala Harris Dodges Question on Her Low Approval Ratings
Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped answering a question regarding her historically low approval ratings in an interview with ABC's Linsey Davis that aired earlier this week.
"Reports are saying that you have the lowest approval rating of any vice president," Davis began. "I'm curious how much of a role — if any — you feel race and gender play in that."
"There are polls that say I have great approval ratings," VP Harris replied. "I think the point that has to be made is that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our administration."
Following the sit-down, Fox News showed a poll that claimed Harris had a 32 percent "positive" rating, a 49 percent "negative" rating and a 39 percent "very negative" rating.
After taking a look at the poll results, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove called Harris out for seemingly refusing to acknowledge her shortcomings as a leader.
"When you have a problem, it's better to acknowledge it," he said. "If she had said, 'Look, I realize the numbers aren't where I want them to be and that just means ... I need to work harder at communicating the message of what we've done in this administration.'"
"Instead, it's like, let me just take the reality that you're understanding in your own, personal view of my American politics, and tell you you're wrong. It's not a good way to respond," he concluded.
Despite her meager approval ratings, actress Yvette Nicole Brown recently jumped to her defense on the Thursday, July 26, episode of "The Jason Lee Show."
"She can’t win, and I think those of us in the culture should understand. We know she can’t win. So we — out of everyone — should be kinder to her as she threads this very difficult needle."
“She wants to do good for the country. She wants to support the president that she’s under. And she wants to have a political career beyond what she’s doing now. All of that is fine," she added. "She just needs us to support her and stop tearing her down. And stop lying on her. There’s a lot of people lying on her."
