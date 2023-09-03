Boss From H---: Kamala Harris Is So Sensitive Aides Have Compared Her to a Frightened 'Rabbit'

"Harris possessed what one of her colleagues described her as 'rabbit ears.' Whenever there was a hint of criticism of her — either in the West Wing or in the press — she seemed instantly aware of it," the writer claimed of Harris' sensitivities in the book.

"Rather than brushing it aside, she wanted to know who was speaking ill of her and what they were saying," Foer alleged, while also adding that when the former District Attorney "read a devastating story" online about "her mismanagement of her team" she "responded by briefly freezing out an aide whom she suspected of cooperating with reporters."