Boss From H---: Kamala Harris Is So Sensitive Aides Have Compared Her to a Frightened 'Rabbit'

Paranoia seems to be getting the best of Vice President Kamala Harris.
According to a new tell-all book, The Last Politician, by journalist Franklin Foer, the first female VP has been laser-focused on her public image and what the world thinks of her that it's taken a hit on her job performance.
"Harris possessed what one of her colleagues described her as 'rabbit ears.' Whenever there was a hint of criticism of her — either in the West Wing or in the press — she seemed instantly aware of it," the writer claimed of Harris' sensitivities in the book.
"Rather than brushing it aside, she wanted to know who was speaking ill of her and what they were saying," Foer alleged, while also adding that when the former District Attorney "read a devastating story" online about "her mismanagement of her team" she "responded by briefly freezing out an aide whom she suspected of cooperating with reporters."
According to the bombshell read, Harris' insecurities have significantly affected how she executes her VP duties. "She let the criticism guide her," Foer said. "Instead of diligently sticking to the Central America assignment, she seemed to accept the conventional wisdom about it. It was a futile gig, so she let it fall to the side, missing an opportunity to grind her way to a meaningful achievement."
In another shocking twist, the former senator reportedly said she "didn't want to work on women's issues or anything to do with race." However, Harris made it clear she "wanted her office to be majority female — and to have a Black woman as chief of staff."
Harris' shortcomings in her job may not be entirely her fault either. According to the Atlantic writer, President Joe Biden "didn't hand her the substantive role" he was once given while working for President Barack Obama and his administration.
"Ron Klain assumed the role of Harris’ guide," the book claims of the 46th President's former chief of staff. "He struggled to productively help her. He felt Harris kept making life excessively difficult by imposing all sorts of constraints on herself."
