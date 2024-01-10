OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kamala harris
OK LogoNEWS

Kamala Harris Is 'Setting Feminism Back,' Claims Meghan McCain: 'Maybe a Woman Can't Be Vice President'

kamala harris setting feminism back meghan mccain
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 10 2024, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan McCain is stirring the pot yet again.

During the Tuesday, January 9, episode of her podcast, the mom-of-two detailed her distaste for Vice President Kamala Harris and shared a very controversial take on women in politics.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan mccain kamala harris
Source: mega

Meghan McCain said Kamala Harris makes her 'uncomfortable.'

After first mocking a speech Harris made in 2022, claiming the VP sounded like a "19-year-old stoner in college who's high at 3 a.m.," The View alum prefaced listeners she was about to say something very "messed up."

"If anything, Vice President Harris has proven to me that maybe a woman can't be vice president," McCain stated. "I actually think she's setting feminism back 10 years."

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris
Source: mega

The VP has received a ton of criticism after joining the White House.

"Why is it that Black voters and people like me have such a strong adverse reaction to her? I have a very strong adverse reaction to her," the TV star, 39, said. "It's not because of sexism. There are so many female politicians I love and respect that I'd be happy with being president."

McCain has never held back when it comes to shading others, recently attacking Donald Trump, 77, after he made fun of her late father, former VP John McCain, and his war injuries.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan mccain kamala harris
Source: mega

The star recently defended her father, John McCain, from Donald Trump's rude remark.

MORE ON:
kamala harris

"Obamacare is a catastrophe, nobody talks about it. Without John McCain, we would’ve had it done. John McCain for some reason couldn’t get his arm up that day," the ex-POTUS said, referring to when John — who died at age 81 in 2018 — was unable to raise his hand due to injuries he received as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Article continues below advertisement

"My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history," the proud daughter stated on social media as a video of Trump's insult made the rounds. "I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him." "Trump is a piece of s--- election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him," she added, referencing how Melania Trump is never by his side.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan mccain kamala harris
Source: mega

John McCain passed away in 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

That was hardly the first time the author took aim at the businessman, and of course, he hasn't hesitated to hit back.

"Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her, and made her 'physically ill,'" he said a few years ago. "She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.