Kamala Harris Is 'Setting Feminism Back,' Claims Meghan McCain: 'Maybe a Woman Can't Be Vice President'
Meghan McCain is stirring the pot yet again.
During the Tuesday, January 9, episode of her podcast, the mom-of-two detailed her distaste for Vice President Kamala Harris and shared a very controversial take on women in politics.
After first mocking a speech Harris made in 2022, claiming the VP sounded like a "19-year-old stoner in college who's high at 3 a.m.," The View alum prefaced listeners she was about to say something very "messed up."
"If anything, Vice President Harris has proven to me that maybe a woman can't be vice president," McCain stated. "I actually think she's setting feminism back 10 years."
"Why is it that Black voters and people like me have such a strong adverse reaction to her? I have a very strong adverse reaction to her," the TV star, 39, said. "It's not because of sexism. There are so many female politicians I love and respect that I'd be happy with being president."
McCain has never held back when it comes to shading others, recently attacking Donald Trump, 77, after he made fun of her late father, former VP John McCain, and his war injuries.
"Obamacare is a catastrophe, nobody talks about it. Without John McCain, we would’ve had it done. John McCain for some reason couldn’t get his arm up that day," the ex-POTUS said, referring to when John — who died at age 81 in 2018 — was unable to raise his hand due to injuries he received as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.
"My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history," the proud daughter stated on social media as a video of Trump's insult made the rounds. "I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him." "Trump is a piece of s--- election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him," she added, referencing how Melania Trump is never by his side.
That was hardly the first time the author took aim at the businessman, and of course, he hasn't hesitated to hit back.
"Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her, and made her 'physically ill,'" he said a few years ago. "She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good."