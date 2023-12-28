Meghan McCain Drags Former 'View' Co-Hosts for 'Yelling About Me All of the Time': 'Crazy Old People'
Meghan McCain has had it! After leaving The View in 2021, the TV star, 39, made it clear she wants nothing to do with her old colleagues.
“The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years,” McCain said on the Wednesday, December 27, episode of the “Your Welcome” podcast. “I haven’t been on that show in years. And I’m just trying to live my life.”
When McCain signed on to be one of the co-hosts in 2017, she had no idea she would “have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time.”
“I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them — whole months without thinking about the show or anything,” she continued. “And apparently, I’m just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.”
As OK! previously reported, the TV personality was referring to when she was brought up during a recent episode of The View, as Ana Navarro seemingly accused her of "influencer peddling." (Meghan's dad is the late senator John McCain.)
During the Thursday, December 14, episode, the ladies were discussing Hunter Biden's latest legal drama when Ana said, "Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!"
Alyssa Farah Griffin replied, "Who at this table peddled on their last name?"
"I’m not talking about currently," Ana responded.
Meghan seemingly pieced it all together and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent about the situation.
"I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis," she wrote on December 14. "It has been years — move on, I have."
"I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American," she continued. "I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries," she added, referring to ongoing allegations against the Biden family. "Not all politicians' children are the same — and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."
It's no surprise Meghan continues to diss the ABC show, as she recently spoke out about her negative experience. "I don't have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it's kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram — it's just not great for you. So no, I don't watch," she said.