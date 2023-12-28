Meghan McCain Drags Former 'View' Co-Hosts for 'Yelling About Me All of the Time': 'Crazy Old People'

Meghan McCain has had it! After leaving The View in 2021, the TV star, 39, made it clear she wants nothing to do with her old colleagues.

“The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years,” McCain said on the Wednesday, December 27, episode of the “Your Welcome” podcast. “I haven’t been on that show in years. And I’m just trying to live my life.”