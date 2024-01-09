Vice President Kamala Harris Refused to Let Senate Successor Alex Padilla Gift Her Signature Candle
Kamala Harris doesn't want to share!
In a new article about the vice president's life, a journalist revealed that after taking up an office in the White House, Harris became obsessed with candlemaker's Melanie Apple Fields' products.
So much so, the VP, 59, created her own candle with the professional, which features the scent of jasmine and has Harris' seal in gold emblazoned. They also each feature a description of Apple Fields' business, as she has her own studio as well.
The politician began gifting the candles to peers and notables, including King Abdullah II of Jordan.
Apple Fields is more than grateful for Harris helping her business grow.
"She always says to me, ‘I just want you to be successful,’” the entrepreneur explained to The Los Angeles Times of her chats with Harris, adding she's also made lotions and soaps for the VP, who uses them at her own residence and when on the road.
However, despite Harris' affinity for the luxe goods, she refused to let her successor Senator Alex Padilla copy her signature gift.
According to the report, Padilla's staff called Apple Harris and said they wanted to give out 125 of Harris' signature candles when he hosted a dinner party, and though "Harris' office gave Padilla permission to produce a similar candle," they "asked that he use a different scent."
In a follow-up interview with the New York Post, Apple Harris insisted the article made the situation between Harris and Padilla "a little more dramatic than it was."
"[Harris’ office] said, 'Fine, not a problem, just change the scent,'" Apple Harris explained, noting no one was being "mean" about the ordeal. "They’re just exclusively hers and they’re really beautiful looking."
The candlemaker, who estimated she's created over 2,000 products for Harris, has several other high profile clients, including First Lady Jill Biden.
The former educator followed in Harris' footsteps by creating a candle of her own, using a gardenia scent and choosing a gold rendition of the White House to be featured on it.
Social media users were divided on the L.A. Times' piece, with some dissing Harris for focusing on trivial things.
"IF that's true! WOW! HOW tacky and shallow!" one person tweeted in response, while another said, "So THAT’S what Kamala’s been doing instead of going to the southern border. Creating a candle scent is a national emergency, must have taken her 3 years. Now let’s see what else she can do! Maybe a perfume?"