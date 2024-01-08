'Election Denying Huckster': Meghan McCain Fires Back at Donald Trump After He Mocked John McCain's War Injuries During Rally
Meghan McCain has had enough of Donald Trump — especially after the former president mocked her late father, John McCain, while a rally in Iowa on Saturday, January 6.
“Obamacare is a catastrophe, nobody talks about it. Without John McCain, we would’ve had it done. John McCain for some reason couldn’t get his arm up that day," the 77-year-old said, referring to when John was unable to lift his arms above his head due to injuries he sustained as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.
The blonde beauty, 39, then clapped back via X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history. I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him. Trump is a piece of s---, election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him."
The two have sparred over the years.
In 2019, she pushed back against Trump, who attacked John, who died in 2018, in several tweets about his vote against repealing Obamacare.
“My father was his kryptonite in life, he was his kryptonite in death. On a personal level, I agree with you, all of us have love and families, and when my father was alive, up until adulthood, we would spend our time together cooking, hiking, fishing, really celebrating life, and I think it’s because he almost died,” she said. “And I just thought, ‘your life is spent on the weekend not with your family, not with your friends, but you’re obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to.’ That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life right now.”
In 2021, the businessman attacked Meghan and her family after she left The View due to a toxic work environment.
“Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of The View,” Trump said.
“In any event, Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her, and made her ‘physically ill.’ She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good,” the former president added.