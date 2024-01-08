'Election Denying Huckster': Meghan McCain Fires Back at Donald Trump After He Mocked John McCain's War Injuries During Rally

“Obamacare is a catastrophe, nobody talks about it. Without John McCain, we would’ve had it done. John McCain for some reason couldn’t get his arm up that day," the 77-year-old said, referring to when John was unable to lift his arms above his head due to injuries he sustained as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

The blonde beauty, 39, then clapped back via X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history. I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him. Trump is a piece of s---, election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him."