Kamala Harris Slammed for Deflecting Questions at CNN Town Hall: 'Has One Script on Repeat'
VP Kamala Harris was slammed for deflecting and not directly answering questions during a CNN town hall on Wednesday, October 23.
Harris said she wants to "strengthen our border" when CNN moderator Anderson Cooper asked if she supports some border wall construction on the U.S.-Mexico border.
When the TV star then asked if she would be "more pro-Israel than Donald Trump, she replied, "I believe that Donald Trump is dangerous."
Cooper also inquired about whether she would raise taxes for anyone making under $400,000, to which she said she supports "parity around what the richest people pay in terms of their taxes right now."
“We can’t have this conversation without knowing that it’s a very complicated situation, right?” she added.
People then slammed Harris via X, formerly known as Twitter.
One person wrote, "She's asked what mistake she's made and she says she's so well-versed on issues that it would be a mistake not to be well-versed. That is the ultimate Kamala mind melt answer. This clip alone will lose her some votes. No confidence, no savvy," while another said, "Harris has one script and it’s on repeat and it sucks."
A third person added: "A 16 year old in their first interview ever could answer that better than her."
Harris has been criticized in the past of not being transparent about what she would do if she becomes president in 2024.
"This week she couldn’t or wouldn’t answer a single question straight, and people could see it. She is an artless dodger," The Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan previously wrote.
"She owes us these answers. It is wrong that she can’t or won’t address them. It is disrespectful to the electorate," Noonan added.
However, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have defended Harris ahead of the election.
"I gave speeches about it. It was on our website. I wrote a book with Tim Kaine about it. We had lots of policy. At the end of the day, that’s not what caused people to vote for me or against me, and I think the Harris campaign knows that. They know that you’ve got to, you know, cross a threshold which they have more than done in terms of what kind of governance you’re promising," Clinton said during an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe.
"Kamala Harris is not running for perfect. She's running against Trump. We have two choices. And so there are some things you might not know her answer to. And in 2024, unlike 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is and the kind of threat he is to democracy," Ruhle added.