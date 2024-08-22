Donald Trump Manhunt: Police Scouring the Border for Person Who Threatened to Kill the Ex-Prez
More fears for Donald Trump.
On Thursday, August 22, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced a manhunt for Ronald Lee Syrvud after he allegedly threatened the former president's life.
According to authorities, the 66-year-old is "being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate."
The county includes Sierra Vista, Ariz., which happens to be where the politician is visiting today to discuss "the plague of migrant crime."
Police revealed Syrvud is wanted on several warrants, including one for a DUI in Wisconsin and two from Arizona for a hit-and-run and failing to register as a s-- offender.
While the exact threats Syrvud made were not shared, the cops said the statements were posted on social media.
As OK! previously reported, the manhunt comes just over one month after Trump was shot by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks at his Pennsylvania rally.
During Crooks’ attempt, he grazed Trump’s ear with a bullet, killed one crowd member and gravely injured two others.
Trump’s security has since heightened after the shocking incident occurred.
In addition, since Joe Biden dropped out of the race and Kamala Harris took over as Trump’s newest rival, the Republican has struggled to gain more supporters.
In an attempt to pull in more voters, he shared several social media posts featuring AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift fans wearing pro-Trump t-shirts, which led to tons of backlash.
On Wednesday, August 21, the 78-year-old sat down on The Evening Edit with Grady Trimble, where he was asked if he was worried Swift might try to sue him over the pictures.
"I don’t know anything about them, other than somebody else generated them. I didn’t generate them," Trump insisted. "Somebody came out. They said, oh, look at this. These were all made up by other people."
"A.I. is always very dangerous in that way," Trump continued.
"It’s happening with me too. They’re making — having me speak. I speak perfectly, I mean, absolutely perfectly on A.I.," he added. "And I’m, like, endorsing other products and things. It’s a little bit dangerous out there.”
One of the photos Trump shared on social media featured the “Cruel Summer” singer dressed up as Uncle Sam along with the caption, "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump."