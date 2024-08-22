OK Magazine
Donald Trump Manhunt: Police Scouring the Border for Person Who Threatened to Kill the Ex-Prez

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Authorities shared that they are looking for Ronald Lee Syrvud, who allegedly threatened to kill Donald Trump.

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Updated 4:57 p.m. ET

More fears for Donald Trump.

On Thursday, August 22, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced a manhunt for Ronald Lee Syrvud after he allegedly threatened the former president's life.

donald trump manhunt police scouring border man threatened kill
Source: MEGA

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced a manhunt for Ronald Lee Syrvud.

According to authorities, the 66-year-old is "being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate."

The county includes Sierra Vista, Ariz., which happens to be where the politician is visiting today to discuss "the plague of migrant crime."

Police revealed Syrvud is wanted on several warrants, including one for a DUI in Wisconsin and two from Arizona for a hit-and-run and failing to register as a s-- offender.

While the exact threats Syrvud made were not shared, the cops said the statements were posted on social media.

donald trump manhunt police scouring border man threatened kill
Source: MEGA

The manhunt is occurring in Arizona, where Donald Trump is currently visiting the U.S.-Mexico border.

As OK! previously reported, the manhunt comes just over one month after Trump was shot by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks at his Pennsylvania rally.

During Crooks’ attempt, he grazed Trump’s ear with a bullet, killed one crowd member and gravely injured two others.

Trump’s security has since heightened after the shocking incident occurred.

In addition, since Joe Biden dropped out of the race and Kamala Harris took over as Trump’s newest rival, the Republican has struggled to gain more supporters.

donald trump manhunt police scouring border man threatened kill
Source: MEGA

Ronald Lee Syrvud allegedly threatened Donald Trump's life on social media.

Donald Trump
In an attempt to pull in more voters, he shared several social media posts featuring AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift fans wearing pro-Trump t-shirts, which led to tons of backlash.

On Wednesday, August 21, the 78-year-old sat down on The Evening Edit with Grady Trimble, where he was asked if he was worried Swift might try to sue him over the pictures.

"I don’t know anything about them, other than somebody else generated them. I didn’t generate them," Trump insisted. "Somebody came out. They said, oh, look at this. These were all made up by other people."

donald trump manhunt police scouring border man threatened kill
Source: MEGA

Ronald Lee Syrvud is also wanted for a DUI and failing to register as a s-- offender.

"A.I. is always very dangerous in that way," Trump continued.

"It’s happening with me too. They’re making — having me speak. I speak perfectly, I mean, absolutely perfectly on A.I.," he added. "And I’m, like, endorsing other products and things. It’s a little bit dangerous out there.”

Source: OK!

One of the photos Trump shared on social media featured the “Cruel Summer” singer dressed up as Uncle Sam along with the caption, "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump."

