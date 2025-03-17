Kamala Harris Slammed by Democratic Insiders for Being 'MIA' After 2024 Election: 'Lack of Leadership'
Looks like Kamala Harris is playing hide-and-seek.
With Democrats still reeling from their loss to Donald Trump, some insiders are wondering where their supposed leader disappeared to, branding her a political “Where’s Waldo.”
"She’s MIA!” a frustrated Democratic insider griped.
The source also threw shade at Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, saying, “Doug is telling people she’s the leader of the party, but there is a clear lack of leadership.”
“The person you just spent $2 billion on trying to elect? I’m glad she’s having a good time going to a musical, and being repped by CAA,” the insider scoffed, referring to one of her recent outings.
Last month, Harris inked a deal with the Hollywood talent agency and was spotted at Broadway shows A Wonderful World and Gypsy — moves that didn’t sit well with some in the party.
“But this whole strategy of ‘do not do anything, or say anything,’ that’s not the kind of leadership the world needs right now,” they fumed.
Another source took a jab at Harris — and Joe Biden, who’s also repped by CAA — quipping, “I don’t think bookings for them are through the roof.”
They also didn’t mince words about Harris’ campaign approach. “She’s the most risk-averse person on the planet,” the first insider said. “That’s one of the reasons she lost."
“There was nothing for people to peel the onion back on,” they added.
A Telegraph opinion piece also criticized Harris for avoiding “new media forms,” while a major Democratic donor vented to the San Francisco Standard, “This was such a gut punch of an election for so many Democratic donors — not to mention an expensive gut punch. A number of the people I’ve talked to were just like, ‘What the f--- did I burn all that money for?’”
Back in November, during her concession speech, Harris urged supporters to stay positive.
“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” Harris said. “But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”
“Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win. While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” Harris said.
In February, Harris doubled down on her message while speaking to the Broadway cast of It’s A Wonderful World after their show — which received a lot of backlash.
Backstage in the footage, she told the cast and crew she “doesn’t get out much” these days, adding, “spirits tire but [are] not be defeated. Never let anybody defeat that. Because then what do we have left?”
She added, “When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also let’s see it as a — nature pours a vacuum, so where there’s a vacancy, then let’s fill it, right? And let’s know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has always been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights. We’re seeing a U-turn right now.”
Harris noted that “for those rights to be maintained,” people “have to be vigilant."
Pointing to A Wonderful World and its story of Louis Armstrong, she told the crew, “Look at this beautiful play and everything that we know he — he had to suppress so much. But he knew and he took those risks, but we have to be the clear eye… and it doesn’t mean we don’t see the beauty in everything, right? These things all co-exist. But I believe we fight for something, not against something, right? And that’s our optimism, right? With that, I’m leaving.”
Meanwhile, a source close to Harris insisted she’s been working behind-the-scenes by attending the NAACP Image Awards, fundraising for the DNC and speaking with federal and state leaders.
“She’s talking to folks, not running around trying to get press,” the insider said, adding that her supporters “are eager to back her and giving her space” to make her next move.
Page Six talked to the sources.