Kamala Harris Slammed by Democratic Insiders for Being 'MIA' After 2024 Election: 'Lack of Leadership'

In February, Harris doubled down on her message while speaking to the Broadway cast of It’s A Wonderful World after their show — which received a lot of backlash.

Backstage in the footage, she told the cast and crew she “doesn’t get out much” these days, adding, “spirits tire but [are] not be defeated. Never let anybody defeat that. Because then what do we have left?”

She added, “When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also let’s see it as a — nature pours a vacuum, so where there’s a vacancy, then let’s fill it, right? And let’s know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has always been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights. We’re seeing a U-turn right now.”