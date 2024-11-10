Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Shuts Down Rumors She Had a Mental Breakdown After Donald Trump's Victory: 'It Just Hurts'
Ella Emhoff is making it clear that she's sad but stable after Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump.
The Vice President's stepdaughter, 25, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 7, to refute rumors she was going through a mental breakdown after she was seen sobbing a Harris' concession speech at Howard University earlier this week.
"Truly no words. We are all going to get through this. It just f------ hurts like a b---- right now and that’s ok," Emhoff penned alongside a photo of herself crying in an Instagram Story. "The fight doesn't stop now. Just please check in on your people right now."
Doug Emhoff's kiddo added in another post, "There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true. Also f--- you if you’re out there spreading that. There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry. I’ve struggled with my mental health my whole life, and I’m not ashamed of it."
On Wednesday, November 6, the former Senator, 60, gave her remarks about her loss to an eagerly awaiting crowd. "Good afternoon. Thank you all. Thank you, thank you, thank you. So, let me say, and I love you back, my heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve," she began.
"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — the light of America's promise will always burn bright," she continued.
"As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she continued. "To my beloved Doug, and my family, I love you so very much. To President Biden and Dr. Biden, thank you for your support. To my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves, to the poll workers and local election officials, I thank you all. Look, I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing together people from every walk of life, united by love of country, by enthusiasm and joy by our fight for America's future."
"We did it with the knowledge that we all have so much in common than what separates us. Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election," the former prosecutor emphasized.
Harris also signaled a peaceful end to her campaign by calling the right-wing leader, 78, to concede the race and congratulate him on his win.
"I also told him that we will help him and his team with his transition and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power," she stated. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."