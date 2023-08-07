Vice President Kamala Harris Has Low Approval Ratings Because 'She's a Black Woman,' Claims Campaign Staffer

"Most people don't know what vice presidents do," she stated to the other political activists at the roundtable, such as Alyssa Farah Griffin and Alice Stewart. "And now she is a history maker. She is a woman, she is a Black woman, and it's the easy thing to do ... to say she's the attack dog, go after her."

Allison also gave examples as to how Harris was dealt a bad hand.

"She was not put in charge of the border. She was put in charge of the root causes and going down to Central and South America to discuss what is happening. And everyone admits our immigration policies are in crisis," she continued. "It's not because of Kamala Harris. It's because we have not been able to find bipartisan reform."