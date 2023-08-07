OK Magazine
Vice President Kamala Harris Has Low Approval Ratings Because 'She's a Black Woman,' Claims Campaign Staffer

Aug. 7 2023, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris' colleague Ashley Allison believes the vice president's low approval ratings are a result of prejudice and misogyny.

Allison discussed her opinion on a recent episode of CNN's State of the Union, noting of Harris' unpopularity, "I think this is happening for a couple of reasons."

"Most people don't know what vice presidents do," she stated to the other political activists at the roundtable, such as Alyssa Farah Griffin and Alice Stewart. "And now she is a history maker. She is a woman, she is a Black woman, and it's the easy thing to do ... to say she's the attack dog, go after her."

Allison also gave examples as to how Harris was dealt a bad hand.

"She was not put in charge of the border. She was put in charge of the root causes and going down to Central and South America to discuss what is happening. And everyone admits our immigration policies are in crisis," she continued. "It's not because of Kamala Harris. It's because we have not been able to find bipartisan reform."

"We all know the election systems are broke. We have a former president who won't even acknowledge that he lost the election," concluded Harris' former staffer, referring to Donald Trump. "That's not because of Kamala Harris."

Stewart countered that Harris has "failed" on many of her missions and claimed that instead of taking responsibility, she tries to change the subject when faced with criticism.

"She has not done her job… she's not a popular vice president," said Stewart. "So instead of her talking about her failures, she's attacking Republicans, and they're simply responding ... she has appointed herself the attack dog, and she's getting hit back."

The topic came up as the women discussed how Joe Biden appointing Harris as his VP once again could hurt his chances of reelection. Some are even more concerned than usual about who will hold the vice president position given Biden's age.

