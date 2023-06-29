Kamala Harris Slammed as 'the Most Unpopular VP in Recorded History' by Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld

The TV personality then showed a video of Harris and Andy Cohen dancing after celebrating Pride in New York City.

"That was brutal. I haven't heard so much forced laughter since Kimmel hosted the Oscars. It was more uncomfortable than Hunter Biden on bring your daughter to work day. But even with Kamala's approval numbers in CNN territory, she's still a heartbeat away from the presidency. And when I say a heartbeat, I'm assuming that Joe still has one. He isn't even working at half-speed anymore. Here he is talking about Putin," Gutfeld said.