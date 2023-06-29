Kamala Harris Slammed as 'the Most Unpopular VP in Recorded History' by Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld
It seems like everyone is tearing apart Kamala Harris these days, including Fox News star Greg Gutfeld.
"Happy Wednesday, everybody. Tonight's monologue is dedicated to all our friends on the left who are failing upward. Leading the charge, VP Kamala Harris. It's the only time she's ever led. And congrats. According to a new poll from NBC, which is like a news network, but with Chuck Todd, Kamala is the most unpopular VP in recorded history. Think about that. She beat out Al Gore, some guy named Biden and even Dick Cheney and he shot a guy in the face. He had it coming, though, I think. I really don't know that story too well. Anyway, so who says women can't beat men when given the chance? Yes, ladies, you too, could suck every bit as much as men. She truly is the Bud Light of veeps. Roll the latest Sven," he began on the Wednesday, June 28, episode of Gutfeld!.
The TV personality then showed a video of Harris and Andy Cohen dancing after celebrating Pride in New York City.
"That was brutal. I haven't heard so much forced laughter since Kimmel hosted the Oscars. It was more uncomfortable than Hunter Biden on bring your daughter to work day. But even with Kamala's approval numbers in CNN territory, she's still a heartbeat away from the presidency. And when I say a heartbeat, I'm assuming that Joe still has one. He isn't even working at half-speed anymore. Here he is talking about Putin," Gutfeld said.
As OK! previously reported, Fox News stars haven't been kind to Harris, 58, as of late.
Jeanine Pirro made her feelings about Harris clear during an episode of The Five.
“Judge, one of the things that we get about Kamala Harris is about once a week, there’s a story – maybe it’s every other week – but it is a lot, that they have a new plan and a new makeover and a new plan to rehab her reputation,” Perino said. “And this now two and a half years into the administration and so far [it’s] not working.”
“This is a woman who was in a position to make it easy for other women behind her to come forward and do the job, where Americans can say, ‘You know, a woman is capable of doing this,'” she continued. “If anything, she has established the precedent that a woman is incapable of being vice president.