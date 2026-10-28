Politics 'Not a Good Idea': Kamala Harris Warns Democrats Not to Pursue Donald Trump's Impeachment as She Urges 'Ruthless' Return to Checks and Balances Source: MEGA Kamala Harris advised Democrats to avoid a third impeachment of Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris has advised Democrats against pursuing a third impeachment of President Donald Trump. In a Tuesday, October 27, interview with MeidasTouch’s Aaron Parnas, Harris argued that Democrats should instead prioritize congressional investigations and executive accountability if they retake majorities in the upcoming midterm elections. “I think that going in the direction of impeachment is not a good idea, just to be honest with you,” she said. “Just because we have limited resources and I think the energy and the resources need to be put into accountability, need to be put into investigations. And that’s where the time should be spent.”

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'The Votes Aren't There'

Source: MEGA Former Vice President Kamala Harris was a member of the Senate during Donald Trump's impeachments.

Reflecting on her own time in the Senate during Trump's previous trials, she noted that the 67 votes required for a conviction and removal from office are not there. Proceeding with impeachment without a realistic path to conviction would lead to a politically divisive fight with no meaningful consequences. “You know, remember, I was in the Senate for the last go-round, and the votes aren’t there,” she said. Harris emphasized that Democrats have limited time and resources. She argued that energy is better spent on aggressive oversight, government accountability and deep investigations than on another lengthy impeachment process.

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'We Should Be Uncompromising'

Source: MEGA Harris said Democrats must be 'ruthless' in their restoration of checks and balances.

While Harris urged Democrats to bypass impeachment, she did not call for a softer stance against the administration. Instead, she offered specific advice on how the party must handle the president moving forward. Harris stated that Democrats must be "ruthless" in their orientation to match their political opponents. She clarified, "When I say we should be ruthless, I don't mean cruel, but we should be uncompromising.”

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Source: MEGA Harris encouraged Democrats to focus on policy rather than punishment, but they should absoutely investigate Trump.

She advised lawmakers to stop being overly "genteel" about political relationships and to use congressional checks and balances to immediately undo legislative damage, such as restoring Medicaid cuts and checking executive authority. “So, that’s how I feel, but you know, also I think after the election, we all have to just also agree that our attitude has to be to get stuff done. And the tone and our kind of orientation around it has to be kind of ruthless. You know, they’re ruthless, but they’re cruel. And when I say we should be ruthless, I don’t mean cruel, but we should be uncompromising. Like, not sit around, you know, being genteel about the relationships and instead actually get stuff done, whether it be about accountability or restoring, for example, what they took in terms of the Medicaid cuts, restoring what we need to do around some check-and-balance around this war nobody wants. And there’s no time to wait,” she advised.

Kamala Harris Remains Undecided on 2028 Presidential Run

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris has yet to decide whether she will pursue another presidential run.