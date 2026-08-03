Kamala Harris Reveals Her 'Uncompromising' Plan That May Help Democrats Beat 'Ruthless' Republicans in 2028 Presidential Election

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed her three-pronged plan to reshape key American institutions during a speech at the National Urban League Conference on Friday, July 31, in Nashville, Tenn. Addressing the audience, Harris argued that Democrats must adopt a "ruthless" and "uncompromising" strategy to counter what she described as Republican "cheating" regarding voting boundaries and access ahead of the upcoming 2026 midterms. Stated Harris, "I know this is going to be controversial coming from me in particular — we need to revisit the Electoral College." This marks a notable shift further left from her 2024 campaign, where changing the Electoral College framework was not part of her official platform.

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What Are Kamala Harris' New Ideas?

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris proposed changing the Electoral College and adding four new seats to the Supreme Court.

Her new plan includes abolishing or revising the Electoral College and fundamentally changing how the presidency is decided. She also encouraged expanding the Supreme Court by adding four new seats, increasing the total from 9 to 13 justices to match the number of federal district courts. In addition, Harris favors extending official U.S. statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico if citizens there desire it.

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Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said Democrats need to be just as 'ruthless' as Republicans.

The former Veep urged that if Democrats regain the Senate, the Senate Judiciary Committee should unilaterally establish tougher, more aggressive rules to hold judicial nominees accountable without requiring a full Senate vote vulnerable to a filibuster. She emphasized the need to implement aggressive mobilization efforts to turn out voters in unprecedented numbers, making elections "too big to rig" against GOP tactics.

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'We Will Be Too Big to Rig'

Source: MEGA 'We must allow for a real conversation about revisiting certain things,' the former VP stated.

“In light of and in this environment where they are cheating, we will be too big to rig. Too big to rig,” she said. “It means being ruthless — they are ruthless! We need to be ruthless too.” She clarified, “And by that, I do not mean cruel. That is not our nature. By that I do not mean breaking the law. That is not what we do. But I do mean we must be uncompromising, and we must allow for a real conversation about revisiting certain things.” The speech has significantly intensified speculation that Harris is establishing a progressive platform ahead of a potential 2028 presidential campaign.

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris has not yet confirmed if she will run in the 2028 presidential election.