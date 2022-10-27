Finding Peace: Kim Kardashian Sees Spiritual Healer As Kanye West Continues Anti-Semitic Rampage
Kim Kardashian is doing her best to cope amid her ex-husband Kanye West spewing dangerous, anti-Semitic rhetoric. On Tuesday, October 25, The Kardashians star was photographed visiting a spiritual healer in Beverly Hills as the drama in her life seems to find no end.
Kardashian looked casual in an all black workout ensemble paired with a mesh jacket, a pair of sneakers and dark shades as she made her way into the nonmedical therapist's facility.
KIM KARDASHIAN'S LAVISH LAS VEGAS BIRTHDAY BASH CANCELED AFTER DANGEROUS WEATHER CONDITIONS CUT TRIP SHORT
As OK! previously reported, the SKIMS founder came out against West's horrific statements, writing in a Monday, October 24, social media update, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."
Despite the madness going on around her, Kardashian continued to celebrate her 42nd birthday with her nearest and dearest. The brunette beauty attempted to jet off to Las Vegas with mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, and her pals for a lavish dinner at Carbone and an Usher concert. However, their fun-filled night hit a big of a snag.
"well our sound won't turn on here BUT the plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening and we are heading back home," Kardashian explained on her Instagram story on Sunday, October 23.
KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE & PETE DAVIDSON HAD SEX 'IN HONOR OF' HER GRANDMOTHER MJ: 'I KNOW THAT'S REALLY CREEPY'
Kardashian has also made time to see another former partner, Pete Davidson, whom she recently spent time with while in New York.
"Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island," the insider dished of the former duo's meet up.