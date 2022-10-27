Finding Peace: Kim Kardashian Sees Spiritual Healer As Kanye West Continues Anti-Semitic Rampage

As OK! previously reported, the SKIMS founder came out against West's horrific statements, writing in a Monday, October 24, social media update, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Despite the madness going on around her, Kardashian continued to celebrate her 42nd birthday with her nearest and dearest. The brunette beauty attempted to jet off to Las Vegas with mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, and her pals for a lavish dinner at Carbone and an Usher concert. However, their fun-filled night hit a big of a snag.