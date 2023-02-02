Taylor Lautner Explains Why He Was 'Laughing' When Kanye West Interrupted Ex Taylor Swift's VMAs Speech

"Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor Swift and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit," the Twilight lead, 30, admitted, referencing the infamous moment when the rapper interrupted the singer's victory speech.

At the time, Lautner and Swift, 33, had just gone public with their romance, and the Scream Queens alum was the one who presented her with the award. He then stood about "five feet back" while the "You Belong With Me" crooner addressed the audience, only for West, 45, to cause a scene.