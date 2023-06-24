OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Thinks Kanye West's New Wife Is 'Getting too Close' to North West: Source

By:

Jun. 24 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian isn't loving the new woman in her kids' lives now that Kanye West took up another "wife."

The reality star was apparently left upset after the exes' daughter North West was seen walking hand-in-hand with West's new "wife," Bianca Censori, earlier this month as they headed into the rapper's 46th birthday party in L.A.

“Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter,” an insider told a news outlet, dishing that North's mom is "definitely jealous."

Censori, 28, and the 10-year-old reportedly had a blast inside the soiree, singing along to Ye’s “Off the Grid.”

“North thinks Bianca is super cool,” added the source, “it gets under Kim’s skin.”

Censori and North have also been seen together at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., at Universal Studios Hollywood and even at church.

It was reported back in January that West and Censori wed in a "small marriage ceremony." Though their "friends don’t know if it’s legal," a source declared at the time that the nuptials were "very real" to the couple.

Little is known about West and Censori's relationship, given that they first sparked romance rumors just days before they said "I Do."

A previous source also claimed Kardashian wasn't a fan of her ex-husband's new partner, pointing out: “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim."

“It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench," said a source of Kardashian's upset after filing for divorce from West in February 2021.

Kardashian has been put through the wringer ever since filing to end their union, from West viciously targeting her and her former boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in scathing social media rants to trying to shield their four children from his other controversial behavior, such as his anti-Semitic tangents.

“That’s really heavy grown-up s**t that they’re not ready to deal with,” Kardashian said during a December 2022 podcast appearance. “Why would I ever bring that energy to them?”

"I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible," the reality star declared.

Star spoke to the source about Kardashian's upset with Censori and North's relationship.

