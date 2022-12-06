Kanye West Appears To Skip Football Party Kim Kardashian Throws For Son Saint's 7th Birthday: Photos
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint West had quite the field day as he celebrated his 7th birthday at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, December 4.
The tot's big day was actually on Monday, December 5, which is when the reality star uploaded a multitude of pictures from his sporty party.
The sweet snaps showed the 42-year-old and her eldest boy on the field and watching the match from their seats, while in other pics, the young student and his pals — all clad in team jerseys — greeted the Rams' mascot and checked out the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.
"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever," the mother-of-four gushed in the caption. "Mommy loves you forever and ever!"
"The sweetest boy in all the land," Saint's aunt Khloé Kardashian commented, while family friend La La Anthony wrote, "Sainty!!!! Happy birthday! We love you so much!!!🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊‼️‼️‼️"
Hopefully this outing went better for Kim, as the last time she took Saint to SoFi Stadium, she was booed as she waved to the crowd via the jumbotron.
West, 45, has yet to mark the occasion, but as OK! reported, the rapper has been endlessly causing chaos with his rants. Aside from spewing antisemitic comments, he also randomly claimed that prior to his and the Skims founder's divorce, she cheated on him with NBA player Chris Paul.
THE KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE
An insider noted his allegations weren't true, pointing out that the Chicago native has a history of "falsely accusing" his former wife of infidelity.
The makeup mogul hasn't spoken out about her ex-husband's recent deplorable behavior, but fortunately, the coparents finally settled their drawn-out divorce on Wednesday, November 30. Court docs revealed the Grammy winner will hand over $200,000 each month for child support in addition to covering 50 percent of their kids' security and educational expenses.
While Kanye was seen out on shopping with their eldest child, 9-year-old daughter North, last week, Kim is the primary caretaker. They also share daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3.