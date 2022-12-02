Kim Kardashian Didn't Cheat On Kanye West With Chris Paul, Source Confirms
Kanye West is once again up to no good.
A source from Kim Kardashian’s inner circle has shut down the rapper’s lying behavior after he accused his ex-wife of cheating on him with Chris Paul.
The insider strongly believes his harsh claims are simply an attempt to deflect from West’s highly distasteful support for Hitler and continuous attack on the Jewish people.
"This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of," the source confessed to a news publication on Friday, December 2, after West took to Twitter with infidelity allegations the night before.
"He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake, Tristan, and countless others,” the source continued of the disgraced “Heartless” rapper.
West has frequently used his ex-wife as a punching bag in his moments of controversy, as he has previously spewed horrible hate toward Kardashian’s past and was even recently outed for sharing her private nude photos and sex tapes.
"Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex," the SKIMS founder’s pal continued to dish, emphasizing how West loves nothing more than to "slut shame Kim."
Kardashian seems unbothered by her ex-husband’s horrific behavior and just “wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children," according to the insider. West and the brunette bombshell settled their divorce agreement last week, which revealed both parents will have “equal access” to their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 3.
Just when the public thought West’s hateful antics couldn’t get any worse, the fashion designer joined Alex Jones’ "Infowars" podcast on Thursday, December 1, and preached awful antisemitic beliefs.
While dressed in a black full-body suit that kept his entire face concealed, the 45-year-old admitted that he "likes Hitler" and supports the Nazis.
Later in the evening, West wrapped up his long day of hate speech with another infamous Twitter rant.
The Grammy winner claimed he wanted to "break one last window" before proceeding to drop the bomb of accusations against Kardashian, 42, and Paul, 37.
“Before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim,” West wrote alongside a picture of the married NBA star. "Goodnight."
The out-of-control rapper's account was then revoked after he tweeted a photograph of a swastika inside an altered Star of David.