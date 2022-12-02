Fans Bash Kim Kardashian For 'Deflecting' With Skims Campaign As Kanye West Continues Despicable Antisemitic Rants

Her most recent Instagram post was a Skims pajama campaign featuring Snoop Dogg and his family, though all anyone could discuss was the situation at hand.

"THE ART OF DEFLECTION," one commenter penned, while another declared, "Kimbo we know you're just tryna distract." Another social media user wrote, "Anything to take away from the elephant in the room," with a fourth asking, "Are you seriously trying to promote your brand right now?"