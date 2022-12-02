Fans Bash Kim Kardashian For 'Deflecting' With Skims Campaign As Kanye West Continues Despicable Antisemitic Rants
Kim Kardashian is under fire for staying silent as ex-husband Kanye West has continued to make jarring antisemitic remarks. The disgraced rapper's behavior resulted in him being booted from Twitter yet again, but since the reality star has been business as usual on her social media accounts, countless followers condemned her.
Her most recent Instagram post was a Skims pajama campaign featuring Snoop Dogg and his family, though all anyone could discuss was the situation at hand.
"THE ART OF DEFLECTION," one commenter penned, while another declared, "Kimbo we know you're just tryna distract." Another social media user wrote, "Anything to take away from the elephant in the room," with a fourth asking, "Are you seriously trying to promote your brand right now?"
Kardashian, 42, is also receiving hate since she's yet to officially cut ties with Balenciaga after their scandal. As OK! reported, the luxe fashion house debuted photos depicting children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear, with other snaps showing documents containing child pornography laws.
The mom-of-four — a known fan of the brand — spoke out and slammed the images, but instead of announcing she would no longer be wearing their threads, she said she was just "reevaluating" her "relationship" with the company.
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she continued in her statement, revealing she personally spoke to Balenciaga execs about the ordeal. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."
Balenciaga issued an apology and filed a $25 million lawsuit against the production agency who worked on the ads, as the brand insisted they had no knowledge of what the photos would entail.
A few days later, it was reported the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum declined an offer to star in the line's 2023 campaign, and she allegedly ditched her plans to wear some of their attire in the upcoming weeks.