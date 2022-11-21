Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2024: 'We're Moving Toward The Future'

Kanye West will be attempting to make it to the White House — again!

In a video released on Sunday, November 20, the rapper, 45, shared the news.

“So you are running?” the camera person asked the superstar.

“Yes. It’s simple,” West, who shared that Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right commentator, will be working alongside him on the campaign, replied. “It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”