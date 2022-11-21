Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2024: 'We're Moving Toward The Future'
Kanye West will be attempting to make it to the White House — again!
In a video released on Sunday, November 20, the rapper, 45, shared the news.
“So you are running?” the camera person asked the superstar.
“Yes. It’s simple,” West, who shared that Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right commentator, will be working alongside him on the campaign, replied. “It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”
The news comes shortly after the Grammy winner got back on Twitter after being blocked earlier this year.
“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he wrote, to which new Twitter chief Elon Musk replied, “Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love.”
This is hardly the first time West has run for president. In 2020, he said he would run against Donald Trump.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote via Twitter at the time.
In July 2020, he held a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, but his remarks sparked concern.
"I almost killed my daughter. I love my daughter. … God wants us to create," West, who shares four kids — North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago — with ex Kim Kardashian said at the time.
"No more Plan B — Plan A," he continued. "The maximum increase would be everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something in that range."
West didn't end up winning — in fact, it was far from that, as he only received over 60,000 votes in the U.S. Presidential Election.
According to the Associated Press, West obtained 4,040 in Arkansas; 6,254 in Colorado; 3,631 in Idaho; 3,202 in Iowa; 6,259 in Kentucky; 4,894 in Louisiana; 7,789 in Minnesota; 3,277 in Mississippi; 5,590 in Oklahoma; 10,216 in Tennessee, 4,344 in Utah and 1,265 in Vermont.
West previously hinted he would run again, writing, "WELP," he wrote via Twitter in November 2020. "KANYE 2024."