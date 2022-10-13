Strange But Spiteful? Kanye West & Ray J Shockingly Reunite At Candace Owens' Film Premiere
Seems like Kim Kardashian’s exes have come back to haunt her, as Kanye West and Ray J joined forces for a shocking red-carpet reunion at Candace Owens’ documentary premiere on Wednesday, October 12.
West arrived fashionably late — a mere two hours after his scheduled arrival time — as the deviant duo posed for pictures together for The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM event at Woolworth Theater in Nashville, Tenn.
According to a source, Owens deliberately planned for both West and Ray J to attend the premiere in an effort to spite Kardashian — who shares four children with the "Heartless" rapper and has a rough history with ex Ray J because of the infamous sex tape scandal.
As OK! recently reported, Owens leaked an old audio clip from Kardashian to Ray J — who dated Whitney Houston at the time — in her podcast episode from earlier this week.
KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE & PETE DAVIDSON HAD SEX 'IN HONOR OF' HER GRANDMOTHER MJ: 'I KNOW THAT'S REALLY CREEPY'
"She's calling Whitney Houston a crackhead and she's yelling at Ray J … It is the opposite version of the Kim Kardashian that your kids have been following," the author said, as she accused the reality star's true colors to be different from "the sweet little Kim K that she presents today."
"I think you're honestly a sick human being," Kardashian allegedly stated in the voicemail to Ray J. "You are just so desperate that you'll do anything for f**king attention, and you're so disgusting."
LISTEN: CANDACE OWENS RELEASES SHOCKING AUDIO OF KIM KARDASHIAN CALLING EX RAY J A 'SICK HUMAN BEING'
"Go have fun with old hag Whitney, you're so sick – and like crack is definitely not whack with you guys," the socialite allegedly continued. "You are just, honestly, it makes me laugh on how disgusting you guys look."
Owens' attack on Kardashian's past comes after she recently joined forces with West, who is reportedly in the midst of another psychiatric episode.
The pair stepped out to Paris Fashion Week together and hit the runway in controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts. The outing quickly caused an ongoing spiral of public uproar against West and the political commentator.
TMZ reported details of West and Ray J’s red carpet appearance.