Strange But Spiteful? Kanye West & Ray J Shockingly Reunite At Candace Owens' Film Premiere

According to a source, Owens deliberately planned for both West and Ray J to attend the premiere in an effort to spite Kardashian — who shares four children with the "Heartless" rapper and has a rough history with ex Ray J because of the infamous sex tape scandal.

As OK! recently reported, Owens leaked an old audio clip from Kardashian to Ray J — who dated Whitney Houston at the time — in her podcast episode from earlier this week.

"She's calling Whitney Houston a crackhead and she's yelling at Ray J … It is the opposite version of the Kim Kardashian that your kids have been following," the author said, as she accused the reality star's true colors to be different from "the sweet little Kim K that she presents today."