Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral

Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media.

During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk.

West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom he shares with Kardashian — are all enrolled at Donda Academy, and now everyone knows exactly where the school is located.