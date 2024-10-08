Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on the PDA in Tokyo Despite Architect Deleting Her Instagram Amid Divorce Rumors
Is Bianca Censori trying to tune out the noise?
One day after an insider claimed her marriage to Kanye West hit a rough patch, it was noted that her Instagram account was no longer active — but the pair has now shut down the divorce buzz with a PDA-packed outing in Japan.
A news outlet published footage of West, 47, and the Yeezy architect, 29, shopping at a clothing store on Tuesday, October 8. In one video, a woman that appears to be Censori wraps her hand around West's arm as they browse the store.
Another image showed Censori smiling wide with her hands on West's face as they rode up an escalator together.
The dad-of-four wore sunglasses, a white long-sleeved T-shirt, white pants and matching sneakers while Censori was more covered up than usual in a cream long-sleeved shirt, low-rise matching pants and furry heeled boots.
Their touchy outing comes less than 24 hours after an insider told TMZ the pair was living in different countries amid their alleged crumbling romance.
One source claimed West was in Japan while Censori was spending time with her family in Australia. The report also stated that the two stars had been telling their friends they split a few weeks ago, though no official divorce documents have been filed.
It's unclear what led to the divorce speculation, though as OK! reported, multiple insiders felt the "Heartless" vocalist was "exerting control" over every aspect of his wife's life.
Aside from allegedly telling her to wear minimal clothing out in public, the source informed a news outlet he "also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks."
"She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her," they revealed. "He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!"
The duo's murky relationship status is nothing new, as in August, West's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos hinted at trouble between the spouses.
"Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us," he wrote. "She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both."
Yiannopoulos could have also been referring to West's mental health struggles or his worrying behavior, as he's made several racist statements over the past few years.
The pair tied the knot in December 2022.