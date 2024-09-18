or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kim Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

'That's Northie?': Kim Kardashian Fans Shocked by How Grown Up Her Daughter North West Looks in Back-to-School Photos

Photo of Kim Kardashian and her four kids.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian fans left tons of comments amazed at how old her kids are getting.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 12:35 p.m. ET



All grown up!

On Tuesday, September 18, Kim Kardashian fans freaked out over how old her kids are getting after she posted a series of back-to-school snapshots.

kim kardashian fans shocked grown up north west back to school photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shares her four kids: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kanye West.

“School daze are upon us,” she penned alongside the family photos.

In the images, North, 11, and Chicago, 6, wore blue and white plaid skirts, navy polos and black and white sneakers, while Saint, 8, donned a navy shirt and shorts with a gray sweatshirt, and Psalm, 5, had on a red polo and tan shorts.

Kardashian was also seen alongside her kids — whom she shares with ex Kanye West. In the still, Kardashian gave her classic duck face and peace sign as she posed in a black sweat set and sports bra.

In response to the post, supporters couldn’t help but gush over how mature the little ones appeared — especially North.

kim kardashian fans shocked grown up north west back to school photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Many people in Kim Kardashian's comment section gushed over how grown up North West looked.

“Wait that’s Northie??????” one person penned, as another added, “Northie got the best eyebrows, wow 😍😍😍😍.”

“Your kids are beautiful but Northhhhh 😍 all grown up!” a third user noted, while a fourth echoed, “Kimberly how is everyone so grown upppp.”

The businesswoman's sister Khloé Kardashian even commented, “Such a beautiful tribe of cuties ❤️.”

As OK! previously reported, in addition to giving fans a back-to-school update on her kiddos, Kim recently spoke about how allowing Saint to have a YouTube channel has brought her offspring together.

kim kardashian fans shocked grown up north west back to school photos
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian frequently shares photos and videos with all of her kids.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

While at the September 9, Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner in NYC, the 43-year-old confessed the 8-year-old's new hobby can be "hard" because she must "approve every video," however, it’s not all bad.

"I will say: it has brought him and [her 11-year-old daughter] North closer together," The Kardashians star said. "Because she's filming his content and making him do challenges."

"It's actually a blessing in disguise," she admitted. "I was fighting against this but it's working in my favor."

Kim’s remarks come after she made her son sign an "extensive contract" about the YouTube channel before he could begin.

kim kardashian fans shocked grown up north west back to school photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian co-parents her kids with Kanye West despite their messy split.

The matriarch’s contract noted how Saint is "not allowed to comment on any personal family information" or record North while she's making music.

The contract warned that if the youngster was to break any of the rules, she would make her son's page private or delete the account all together.

Source: OK!

During a July episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder discussed her parenting style.

"Well I think I started to see a therapist, and I just saw her once, but the simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time," she told her sister. "And of course you’re like 'Duh. Of course.' But having strict rules, like there can be no phones during meals, they’re going to fight and kick and scream for a week and you’ve gotta get through it."

