Kanye West Bragged About '3-Hour' Intercourse With an 'A-List Celebrity' to Ex-Assistant, New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Reveals
Kanye West's former assistant knew all the dirty details about the rapper's life — even when she didn't want to hear it.
In a shocking new sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Lauren Pisciotta, the rapper's ex-employee claimed she frequently received unsolicited texts from West revealing explicit details about the women he slept with.
"One time I took viagra and f----- [an A-list celebrity] for three hours. Not sure why that thought came to me," one of the messages allegedly sent by West read in the legal complaint filed by Pisciotta on Monday, June 3, as seen in court documents obtained by a news publication.
A second "offensive" text received by the "Heartless" rapper's former assistant supposedly stated: "You got [name removed]’s [cell] number. I need him to start f------ some of my b------. I love when b------ get the s--- f----- out of them and tell me about it while I f--- them."
West was also accused of telling Pisciotta that he enjoyed when a woman he was dating cheated on him with a "bigger d---" than his own. He also allegedly told her fantasies about him getting "arrested for f------ the s--- out of his assistant."
"I'm going to stare at pictures of white woman [sic] with black a---- and beat the s--- out of my racist d---," another one of West's text messages allegedly sent to his former staffer detailed.
Pisciotta further claimed she was ordered to acquire sexual enhancement and performance honey for West on numerous occasions and said the "All of Lights" hitmaker would often pleasure himself in front of her.
The filing detailed an alleged instance when West apparently m---------- while on the phone with Pisciotta and once locked the duo in a room together as he touched himself next to her before falling asleep.
West has since vehemently denied all allegations made by Pisciotta in the lawsuit, calling the claims "baseless" and "blackmail."
"Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved," the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper's legal team clapped back in response to the lawsuit earlier this month.
West's lawyers continued: "She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct."
The Yeezy founder's attorneys additionally accused Pisciotta of being the one of suggest having intercourse with West on his birthday, insisting the dad-of-four shut down his assistant's advances.
West's lawyers further claimed Pisciotta sent "unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours."
The award-winning artist's legal team excused West's alleged text messages as the nature in which he and his employee would mutually chat, as they claimed Pisciotta once boasted about being "ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss."
West plans to file his own lawsuit against Pisciotta, but has not yet done so at this time, according to his attorneys.
