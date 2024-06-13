Kanye West Bragged About '3-Hour' Intercourse With an 'A-List Celebrity' to Ex-Assistant, New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Reveals

"One time I took viagra and f----- [an A-list celebrity] for three hours. Not sure why that thought came to me," one of the messages allegedly sent by West read in the legal complaint filed by Pisciotta on Monday, June 3, as seen in court documents obtained by a news publication.

A second "offensive" text received by the "Heartless" rapper's former assistant supposedly stated: "You got [name removed]’s [cell] number. I need him to start f------ some of my b------. I love when b------ get the s--- f----- out of them and tell me about it while I f--- them."