Kanye West Kicked Off Twitter For The Second Time After Posting A Swastika
Kanye West was kicked off Twitter for the second time after he posted a series of controversial tweets. The rapper, 45, even posted a photo that appeared to be a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, a religious symbol of Judaism, and it would potentially be used in his 2024 presidential campaign.
Afterward, Twitter CEO Elon Musk spoke out about the musician's remarks. "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence," he wrot. "Account will be suspended."
On Thursday, December 1, the "Stronger" singer tweeted an unflattering shirtless photo of Musk on a yacht, writing, "Let's always remember this as my final tweet."
In response, the businessman wrote, "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering picture of me being hosed by Ari."
He quipped, "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"
The disgraced star, who made headlines for his antisemitic remarks, returned to Twitter on November 20.
"Testing, testing... seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," West wrote before writing "shalom :)" a few hours later.
West — who is running for president in 2024 — apparently didn't learn anything, as he praised Hitler on Alex Jones' show.
“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” conspiracy theorist Jones ones told West, who recently dined with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Donald Trump last week.
“Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone,” West continued. “And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography."
West couldn't help but keep speaking about the dictator. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West stated. “Also Hitler was born Christian. I like Hitler.”