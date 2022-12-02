Kanye West Kicked Off Twitter For The Second Time After Posting A Swastika

Kanye West was kicked off Twitter for the second time after he posted a series of controversial tweets. The rapper, 45, even posted a photo that appeared to be a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, a religious symbol of Judaism, and it would potentially be used in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Afterward, Twitter CEO Elon Musk spoke out about the musician's remarks. "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence," he wrot. "Account will be suspended."