Kanye West Finds New Ways To Dole Out Fatherly Advice After Confessing Kim Kardashian Has Kids 80% Of The Time

Despite living in separate homes, the "Gold Digger" artist finds new ways to pass on wisdom to his kids. "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids," he shared, opening up on his coparenting experiences with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

He also confessed his feelings about the rumors surrounding his mental wellness and his opinions on the availability of medication.

"You get to that point everyone wants to say 'Oh, it's mental health' and everybody wants you to apologize a million times," the Grammy winner explained. "Everybody wants to have everyone so doped out, so controlled out, that you're not allowed to even sand up for the things that you're handing to your family," he added.