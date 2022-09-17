Kanye West Finds New Ways To Dole Out Fatherly Advice After Confessing Kim Kardashian Has Kids 80% Of The Time
Kanye West revealed he isn't able to spend nearly as much time with his children as their mother is, but he is making sure that his fatherly advice reaches them one way or another.
In a podcast appearance on Friday, September 16, Ye admitted Kim Kardashian has their four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — about "80% of the time."
Despite living in separate homes, the "Gold Digger" artist finds new ways to pass on wisdom to his kids. "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids," he shared, opening up on his coparenting experiences with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.
He also confessed his feelings about the rumors surrounding his mental wellness and his opinions on the availability of medication.
"You get to that point everyone wants to say 'Oh, it's mental health' and everybody wants you to apologize a million times," the Grammy winner explained. "Everybody wants to have everyone so doped out, so controlled out, that you're not allowed to even sand up for the things that you're handing to your family," he added.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The reality star's experience with co-parenting her four children and navigating life after divorce has been portrayed in The Kardashians on Hulu.
Earlier this year, an episode showing West picking up their children in a firetruck before school revealed that the mom-of-four encouraged her ex to be a part of her children's lives, despite the drama surrounding their split.
"No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school," Kardashian noted in a confessional.
The "Runaway" singer was also candid about his role as a dad. "I think sometimes, people are bashful to be super dads, everyone wants to be a cool dad, and sometimes you gotta wear the fire hat, sometimes you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume."
"You have to just be there for them," Kardashian continued in the confessional. "No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children."
West spoke about co-parenting on the "Alo Mind" podcast.