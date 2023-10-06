Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori 1 Month After Divorcing Kim Kardashian: Report

Per the top-secret document, West and his staffer-turned-wife exchanged vows in Palo Alto, Calif. The license was registered to Censori under her full legal name, while the fashion designer labeled himself with his moniker, Ye.

"Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera," a source explained of how the former union between West and The Kardashians star influenced his decision to keep his wedding to the model private.