Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori 1 Month After Divorcing Kim Kardashian: Report
Kanye West is a married man once again.
According to a report, the disgraced rapper legally wed Bianca Censori on December 20, 2022, with a "confidential marriage license" — one month after officially divorcing Kim Kardashian.
Per the top-secret document, West and his staffer-turned-wife exchanged vows in Palo Alto, Calif. The license was registered to Censori under her full legal name, while the fashion designer labeled himself with his moniker, Ye.
"Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera," a source explained of how the former union between West and The Kardashians star influenced his decision to keep his wedding to the model private.
"Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them. They are besotted with each other," the insider continued of the newlyweds.
Speculation over the pair's status had run rampant since January when insiders claimed that the two had tied the knot but were unsure whether it was made legal.
In November 2022, West's split from Kardashian was finalized after going their separate ways in February 2021. In the years following the end of their marriage, the SKIMS founder admitted the musician turned into a different man than the one she fell in love with, but she did not consider their marriage a "failure."
"Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help," Kardashian — who shares North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4, with her ex — admitted in an interview. "You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."
"It's OK to have those different views. It's why the world goes round," she said of ending things. "But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in."
"Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they're looking for friends and partners and relationships," Kardashian added. "You can't really force things upon other people. You can't expect them to be where you're at, at your level."
Daily Mail was the first to report on West and Censori's confidential marriage license and spoke with sources close to the pair.