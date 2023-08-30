OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Mortified by Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori's Inappropriate Behavior: 'How Will She Explain It to the Kids?'

Source: mega
By:

Aug. 30 2023, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is stunned by ex-husband Kanye West's latest antics with new "wife" Bianca Censori.

Over the past several weeks, Censori — who wed the rapper in a January ceremony without a legal marriage certificate — has been strutting around in see-through catsuits and other risqué clothing.

Source: mega

Bianca Censori worked for Kanye West's Yeezy fashion line before they struck up a romance.

But the couple upped the ante when Censori — who is rumored to be in her late 20s — was allegedly seen performing an adult act on the father-of-four, 46, out in the open while boating in Italy.

The string of ridiculous public moments has the SKIMS founder, 42, dumbfounded over how to handle the situation — especially for the sake of their children: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint West, 7, and Psalm, 4 .

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West legally have joint custody, he admitted she has the tots '80 percent' of the time.

"Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids?" an insider spilled to a news outlet.

"She's embarrassed and worried for him — he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right," they said of the Yeezy designer's questionable behavior.

Source: mega

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2021.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

"It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it," the source elaborated. "It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it."

That's proved impossible to do, as even though they pair aren't legally wed, it appears Censori is here to stay — in fact, she's been seen out with North on a handful of occasions.

"Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter," one source told a news outlet, noting the makeup mogul is "definitely jealous" of the new dynamic.

"North thinks Bianca is super cool. It gets under Kim’s skin," the source added.

That being said, Kim may have good reason to be on high alert, as many were shocked when Kanye and Bianca brought the tot to a party that featured naked models covered in sushi.

The Sun reported on Kim's reaction to Kanye and Bianca's behavior.

