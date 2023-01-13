Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori In A Secret Ceremony: Report
Kanye West has apparently gotten married ... again! According to a report, the singer, 45, tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony on Thursday, January 12.
The "Heartless" rapper was then spotted wearing a wedding band on his ring finger, but the pair didn't file for a marriage certificate, a.k.a. the union is not legally binding.
As OK! previously reported, the mystery blonde woman West was seen out with earlier this week was actually Censori, who has worked as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand for several years. Fans were confused who the dad-of-four was linked to, but it looks like Censori just dyed her hair.
The duo wore their new rings when they dined at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
West was previously married to Kim Kardashian, and the former flames recently settled their divorce.
Last year, the Grammy winner spiraled out of control, as he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week and later went on an antisemitic rant via Twitter.
The Skims founder, who shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with West, previously touched upon their coparenting dynamic.
"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can. My kids — they don't know anything. So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.
