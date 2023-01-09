Kanye West Spotted For The First Time In Weeks While Holding Hands With Mystery Woman

West was allegedly laying low after his former business partner, Thomas St. John, attempted to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit, but he was unable to find his location. The estranged staffer claimed he was not paid $900,00 for an 18-month contract while working as his Chief Financial Officer.

St. John recently filed an extension with the judge to give them more time to find the disgraced musician. "We have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel," legal documents alleged.