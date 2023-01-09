Kanye West Spotted For The First Time In Weeks While Holding Hands With Mystery Woman
Kanye West is no longer missing in action!
The controversial rapper was photographed at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8, for the first time in weeks. However, West was not flying solo during the outing as he was seen holding hands with a blonde mystery woman as they made their way inside.
The "Heartless" artist smiled as he drove with the anonymous female in his Maybach before hitting up the swanky establishment.
KANYE WEST DROPPED BY LAWYER CAMILLA VASQUEZ & CAA TALENT AGENCY AFTER REFUSING TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKS
West was allegedly laying low after his former business partner, Thomas St. John, attempted to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit, but he was unable to find his location. The estranged staffer claimed he was not paid $900,00 for an 18-month contract while working as his Chief Financial Officer.
St. John recently filed an extension with the judge to give them more time to find the disgraced musician. "We have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel," legal documents alleged.
"As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West ... the address for the current agent for service of process for Yeezy, LLC ('Yeezy') on the Secretary of State website did not appear to be correct," the filing continued. "For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses."
KANYE WEST CELEBRATES SON SAINT'S BIRTHDAY AT KIM KARDASHIAN'S HOUSE AFTER SUPPORTING HITLER & ANTISEMITISM
"We will continue to make diligent and reasonable attempts to serve defendants," the suit noted.
While West continued his attempt to avoid a legal battle, his ex Kim Kardashian took their children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — for a fun-filled family outing and posed for a TikTok with their 9-year-old daughter, North, who dressed up as her famous dad. However the public found the funny footage a bit disturbing.
“It’s highly inappropriate. It would maybe be okay if Kim turned off the sexy for 2 seconds but with it…and the context…just gross and uncomfortable," one user wrote under the video, while another added, “This is so weird?? Why is Kim being sexual? Why is it to a song about Kim and Ye having sex? Has North seen the music video??"
