Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional While Discussing Co-Parenting With Controversial Star Kanye West: 'It's Really F**king Hard'
Kim Kardashian got candid while discussing what it's like to co-parent with her ex-husband Kanye West.
The rapper, 45, made headlines this year when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week and then went on an antisemitic rant on Twitter, resulting in him getting kicked off the social media platform.
The reality star, 42, has kept quiet about the whole thing, but now she is revealing how she keeps her kids — North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago — away from all the chatter about their father.
"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can. My kids — they don't know anything. So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said on "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.
She continued, "[It's] worth it because I think of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me, but at the same time, in my home, I could be going through something, but if we're riding to school and they want to listen to their dad's music, no matter what we're going through and no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing is wrong."
The mom-of-four said she doesn't want to bash the "Stronger" singer in public because she doesn't want her kids to have a different view of who he really is.
"As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry or text back and do what I've got to do but it's like ... I had the best dad. It's hard. Co-parenting is really f**king hard. But I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that is all I want for my kids as long as they can have that, that is what I'd want for them. If they don't know things that are being said, or what is happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That's like real heavy, heavy grown up s**t that they're not ready to deal with. When they are, we'll have those conversations," she admitted. "One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could."
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty, who split from West in 2021, has been embarrassed by the Grammy winner.
“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” an insider explained.
“Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source continued. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”