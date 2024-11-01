Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori 'Have Started Doing Naked Therapy': 'They Feel More Liberated'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are even sexual during therapy!
The controversial couple — who tied the knot in December 2022 — have started a seductive practice that involves completely stripping down to get in tune with their mental health.
"He and Bianca have started doing naked therapy," a source recently spilled to a news publication. "Apparently, they feel more liberated and can totally bare their souls when they’re undressed."
"People assume that it’s just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Ye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff," the insider admitted of West, who married Censori just one month after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in November 2022.
The confidante continued: "Kanye loves being naked, he has this huge exhibitionist side — it’s actually a shock to a lot of people in his world that he covers up so much when he’s out in public because the rest of the time he hardly wears clothes."
According to the source, the Yeezy founder finds "creative inspiration" when wearing absolutely no clothing.
- 7 Times Kanye West and Bianca Censori Raised Eyebrows Over Their Strange Public Outings
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce, Currently Living in Different Countries: Source
- 8 Things to Know About Bianca Censori and Kanye West's Relationship: From Their First Meeting to Divorce Rumors and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"He’s always talking about how being naked makes him feel more in tune with his emotions and his art. He thinks it’s opening up a whole new side of him creatively, but even for him this is out there," the insider dished.
West, 47, and Censori, 29, are reportedly planning to take their love for being naked to the next level by forming an entire community based on being bare.
"They’re also getting into doing these nude retreats and talking about taking it even further and starting their own nudist colony," the confidante confessed. "Bianca is forging quite the name for herself as this liberated woman who’s not afraid to go naked in public, so she’d be the face of the business."
It seems West has loads of fantasies when it comes to being intimate with his partner, as a new lawsuit shockingly claimed one of the "Heartless" rapper's "sexual kinks" is sleeping with the moms of women he is dating — or in Censori's case, married to.
West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta was the one to file a lawsuit against her ex-boss, accusing him of telling her about a time he asked Censori if he could have intercourse with her mother while she watched.
Pisciotta initially sued West for wrongful termination in June before adding allegations of sexual assault and drugging to her list of complaints earlier this month. She claimed the nonconsensual sexual acts occurred during a recording studio session with Sean "Diddy" Combs — who is currently in jail on racketeering, trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
In Touch spoke to a source about West and Censori participating in "naked therapy."