or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kanye West
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori 'Have Started Doing Naked Therapy': 'They Feel More Liberated'

Photo of Kanye West; picture of Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has been married to Bianca Censori since December 2022.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are even sexual during therapy!

The controversial couple — who tied the knot in December 2022 — have started a seductive practice that involves completely stripping down to get in tune with their mental health.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west wife bianca censori therapy feel liberated
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly started doing 'naked therapy.'

Article continues below advertisement

"He and Bianca have started doing naked therapy," a source recently spilled to a news publication. "Apparently, they feel more liberated and can totally bare their souls when they’re undressed."

"People assume that it’s just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Ye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff," the insider admitted of West, who married Censori just one month after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west wife bianca censori therapy feel liberated
Source: MEGA

Kanye West finds 'creative inspiration' from being naked, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

The confidante continued: "Kanye loves being naked, he has this huge exhibitionist side — it’s actually a shock to a lot of people in his world that he covers up so much when he’s out in public because the rest of the time he hardly wears clothes."

According to the source, the Yeezy founder finds "creative inspiration" when wearing absolutely no clothing.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west wife bianca censori therapy feel liberated
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori is Kanye West's second wife.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"He’s always talking about how being naked makes him feel more in tune with his emotions and his art. He thinks it’s opening up a whole new side of him creatively, but even for him this is out there," the insider dished.

West, 47, and Censori, 29, are reportedly planning to take their love for being naked to the next level by forming an entire community based on being bare.

Article continues below advertisement

"They’re also getting into doing these nude retreats and talking about taking it even further and starting their own nudist colony," the confidante confessed. "Bianca is forging quite the name for herself as this liberated woman who’s not afraid to go naked in public, so she’d be the face of the business."

It seems West has loads of fantasies when it comes to being intimate with his partner, as a new lawsuit shockingly claimed one of the "Heartless" rapper's "sexual kinks" is sleeping with the moms of women he is dating — or in Censori's case, married to.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west wife bianca censori therapy feel liberated
Source: MEGA

The couple sparked a romantic relationship following Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta was the one to file a lawsuit against her ex-boss, accusing him of telling her about a time he asked Censori if he could have intercourse with her mother while she watched.

Pisciotta initially sued West for wrongful termination in June before adding allegations of sexual assault and drugging to her list of complaints earlier this month. She claimed the nonconsensual sexual acts occurred during a recording studio session with Sean "Diddy" Combs — who is currently in jail on racketeering, trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

In Touch spoke to a source about West and Censori participating in "naked therapy."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.