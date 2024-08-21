OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Accused of 'Shading' Ex Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori With Copycat Outfit: 'It's Giving Yeezy'

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian donned an all-white ensemble similar to one Bianca Censori wore while out with Kanye West in July.

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Copycat Kim?

On Tuesday, August 20, Kim Kardashian, 43, stepped out in an all-white look, which instantly reminded fans of an outfit worn by her ex-husband Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori.

kim kardashian shading kanye west wife bianca censori copycat outfit
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was accused of trying to look like Kanye West's second wife Bianca Censori.

In the series of images, Kardashian stepped out in a parking lot while wearing a revealing white bodysuit and matching tights. Additionally, the mother-of-four sported a pair of heeled flip-flops and icy blonde locks.

After posting some snaps of the ensemble to Instagram, the Skims founder was accused of mocking the 29-year-old, who wore a similar look during a date with the “Stronger” rapper, 47, in Santa Barbara, Calif., last month.

“It’s giving Censori,” one user penned, while another echoed, “It’s giving Yeezy 2016... Kim what are you doing.”

kim kardashian shading kanye west wife bianca censori copycat outfit
Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

Bianca Censori is known for wearing revealing outfits in public.

“I think Kim wore it because she is shadying [sic] her,” another claimed, as a fourth person said, “Kimberly Censori we sick and tied [sic] girl.”

In addition to comments regarding her resemblance to the model — who has been paraded around in skimpy outfits by West since their marriage began — some individuals felt the outfit looked tacky on both of the women.

“Kim, why? You can wear anything, but not this,” someone wrote, as one more added, “This ain’t it.”

As OK! previously reported, while Kardashian may be taking some fashion inspiration from Censori, a source recently revealed she “genuinely pities” her ex’s wife.

kim kardashian shading kanye west wife bianca censori copycat outfit
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori and Kanye West tied the knot in 2022.

"She knows firsthand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked," the insider said of Kardashian, noting how the brunette beauty has “compassion” for Censori as West continues "acting like a puppeteer" by "forcing" her to don tiny outfits publicly.

The source said Kardashian "can only imagine" how "the poor girl was lured in by the limelight and the lifestyle" of the Yeezy designer.

kim kardashian shading kanye west wife bianca censori copycat outfit
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian split in 2021 after seven years together.

They even added how Censori is "now trapped" in the difficult relationship.

West's former staffer Milo Yiannopoulos recently shared his thoughts on West and Censori’s marital dynamic in light of people's concerns.

Source: OK!

“Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us,” he tweeted on August 8.

“She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man,” he wrote. “Pray for them both.”

