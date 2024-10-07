Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce, Currently Living in Different Countries: Source
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's nearly two-year marriage may be coming to an end.
According to an insider, the once inseparable stars — who married in December 2022 — have been telling their inner circles that they split a few weeks ago, though neither has filed any official divorce documents.
The source said Censori, 29, is currently down in Australia to be with family amid the rough patch while the rapper, 47, is reportedly making plans to move to Tokyo, Japan, where he was recently spotted flying solo.
The pair was last seen together shopping on September 20. It's unclear what led to the rumored breakup, though as OK! has reported, Censori's family allegedly wasn't a fan of the dad-of-four and his seemingly controlling ways.
Many people have an issue over the rumors that West is the one who dictates Censori's nearly naked outfits and every other aspect of her life.
"Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. He films her from every angle before they go out," one source told a news outlet. "Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning."
The insider added that the "Stronger" vocalist "also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks."
"She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her," they continued. "He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!"
West's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos may have hinted at some trouble between the pair in an August tweet.
"Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us," he wrote. "She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both."
The divorce rumors come amid more turmoil for West, who is under fire for his racist and antisemitic remarks, some of which he's allegedly spewed at past Yeezy employees, sparking lawsuits.
West, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has also caused drama after announcing he's launching his own adult film company, something Censori is "furious" about, a source claimed.
"She's freaking out, and with good reason," one source told another outlet. "Kanye's been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a p--- star, and now she knows why!"
"Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale," they explained, adding that "Yeezy P---" could be the "last straw" for the duo.
"She's already got all the notoriety she needs from him, and her friends say she's ready to walk," the source added.
