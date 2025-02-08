Kim Kardashian Has 'Made It Clear' If Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Breaks Any of the Rules' There ‘Will Be H--- to Pay': Source
Kanye West may be celebrating the splash his wife, Bianca Censori, recently made on the red carpet, but his ex-wife Kim Kardashian isn’t necessarily joining in the lauding.
According to an insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has “made it clear that if he [her son] breaks any of the rules they’ve agreed on about posting online while he’s under Bianca’s care there will be h--- to pay.”
Having been raised by mama bear Kris Jenner, it’s no surprise Kardashian would put her children’s well-being and upbringing at the forefront of her mind.
“Kim is very strict with her kids,” the source added, “and she doesn’t want them thinking they can get away with whatever they want just because they’re with their stepmom.”
Regardless of Kardashian having a “long list of rules” for Censori to follow, the insider acknowledged that she’s not “going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids.”
As far as the rules she’s come up with, the source noted she’s asked the controversial rapper’s wife to “limit the amount of candy they eat,” not have them come home “wired from having a ton of sugar and junk.” She also wants her to keep the kids on a “strict” bedtime so they’re on the same schedule as when they’re with her. Finally, Kardashian is insisting that “screen time” and “social media” access are “limited and monitored closely.”
Saint, Kardashian’s oldest son, is reportedly very into YouTube and was required by his mom to sign a contract before gaining access to it.
“I, Saint West, agree to follow my moms [sic] rules in order to have a YouTube channel,” the contract, which Kardashian shared to her Instagram Story in September 2024, read. “I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”
These rules are what the source details Kardashian was referring to when she said there will be “h--- to pay” if they’re not followed.
Kardashian has been co-parenting with West since their split in 2021.
In divorce documents she filed in February 2021, Kardashian stated, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."
She went on to note she wishes their marriage “would have succeeded,” but realized it was in disrepair.
“Kanye does not agree,” she added, “but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."
In Touch reported on Kardashian’s rules regarding her children and Censori.