Kanye West Claims He Told the Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Wife Bianca Censori 'to Leave' the Hotel Before Rapper Punched Him

During Kanye West's recent appearance on Justin LaBoy's "The Download" podcast, the rapper briefly discussed the altercation that resulted in himself being named as a suspect in a battery case.

According to the father-of-four, the drama started after a man "grabbed" wife Bianca Censori while they were at the Chateau Marmont, prompting West to go and seek the man out since the Yeezy designer admitted he didn't "directly" see what happened.