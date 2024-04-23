OK Magazine
Kanye West Claims He Told the Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Wife Bianca Censori 'to Leave' the Hotel Before Rapper Punched Him

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

During Kanye West's recent appearance on Justin LaBoy's "The Download" podcast, the rapper briefly discussed the altercation that resulted in himself being named as a suspect in a battery case.

According to the father-of-four, the drama started after a man "grabbed" wife Bianca Censori while they were at the Chateau Marmont, prompting West to go and seek the man out since the Yeezy designer admitted he didn't "directly" see what happened.

Source: mega

Kanye West said the man who allegedly assaulted Bianca Censori refused to leave the establishment.

When he found the guy in question, he told him to bounce.

"I talked to the guy and said, 'You just, you need to leave right now,' and he was like, 'Oh, it's okay.' And, it's like, no, it's not okay. It wasn't okay," West recalled.

Source: mega

West and Censori married in late 2022.

It was at that point that the star allegedly punched him: "He had to go to bed early... I tucked this n---- in."

After the incident, it was claimed that the alleged perpetrator was a twin, with a source stating West reportedly punched the wrong brother. The siblings in question are hospitality pros Mark and Jonnie Houston, though it's unclear who Censori accused of touching her inappropriately.

Source: mega

The rapper's wife claimed she was sexually assaulted by either Mark or Jonnie Houston.

According to West's wife, she was walking in the lobby at the Hollywood hotel when she accidentally bumped into one of the Houston twins. She said the man then sexually assaulted her.

However, a source claimed that's not what went down, as they alleged the man simply walked away after his and Censori's run-in.

It's been reported that law enforcement has yet to find evidence one of the brothers assaulted Censori. The situation is still being investigated and no charges have been filed yet.

West's team is sticking with their story, stating that what happened to Censori "was a physical, sexual assault and any attempt to undermine the seriousness of what happened is repellent and vile."

Source: mega

The architect is know to step out in head-turning outfits.

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, the "Stronger" vocalist gave a shocking answer when the host asked, "Who's one other woman [you and Censori] gonna have a threesome with? You could pick anyone in the world."

"Michelle Obama!" he replied. "You gotta f--- the [former] president's wife!"

His words rubbed many the wrong way, with one person reacting on social media by tweeting, "this is sick."

"Not sure whose interviews are more chaotic. Orlando Brown or Kanye West. But I think they both need some medicine. This is wild," said another, while a third wrote, "The man is not medicating correctly."

Daily Mail reported on West's podcast comments and the altercation.

