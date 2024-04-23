Kanye West Claims He Told the Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Wife Bianca Censori 'to Leave' the Hotel Before Rapper Punched Him
During Kanye West's recent appearance on Justin LaBoy's "The Download" podcast, the rapper briefly discussed the altercation that resulted in himself being named as a suspect in a battery case.
According to the father-of-four, the drama started after a man "grabbed" wife Bianca Censori while they were at the Chateau Marmont, prompting West to go and seek the man out since the Yeezy designer admitted he didn't "directly" see what happened.
When he found the guy in question, he told him to bounce.
"I talked to the guy and said, 'You just, you need to leave right now,' and he was like, 'Oh, it's okay.' And, it's like, no, it's not okay. It wasn't okay," West recalled.
It was at that point that the star allegedly punched him: "He had to go to bed early... I tucked this n---- in."
After the incident, it was claimed that the alleged perpetrator was a twin, with a source stating West reportedly punched the wrong brother. The siblings in question are hospitality pros Mark and Jonnie Houston, though it's unclear who Censori accused of touching her inappropriately.
According to West's wife, she was walking in the lobby at the Hollywood hotel when she accidentally bumped into one of the Houston twins. She said the man then sexually assaulted her.
However, a source claimed that's not what went down, as they alleged the man simply walked away after his and Censori's run-in.
It's been reported that law enforcement has yet to find evidence one of the brothers assaulted Censori. The situation is still being investigated and no charges have been filed yet.
West's team is sticking with their story, stating that what happened to Censori "was a physical, sexual assault and any attempt to undermine the seriousness of what happened is repellent and vile."
- 'The Man Is Not Medicating Correctly': Kanye West Ridiculed for Shocking Answer When Asked About His Dream Threesome
- Kim Kardashian Loses Over 100K Instagram Followers After Taylor Swift Releases 'thanK you aIMee' Diss Track
- Matty Healy 'Not Surprised' by Taylor Swift's Songs Inspired by Their Fling: They 'Know What Went On'
Elsewhere in the podcast interview, the "Stronger" vocalist gave a shocking answer when the host asked, "Who's one other woman [you and Censori] gonna have a threesome with? You could pick anyone in the world."
"Michelle Obama!" he replied. "You gotta f--- the [former] president's wife!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
His words rubbed many the wrong way, with one person reacting on social media by tweeting, "this is sick."
"Not sure whose interviews are more chaotic. Orlando Brown or Kanye West. But I think they both need some medicine. This is wild," said another, while a third wrote, "The man is not medicating correctly."
Daily Mail reported on West's podcast comments and the altercation.