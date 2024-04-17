Bianca Censori Critics Shocked She Actually 'Put on Some Clothes' for Trip to Disneyland With Husband Kanye West: Watch
Bianca Censori switched up her look!
On Tuesday, April 16, the Australian architect and her husband, Kanye West, were spotted strolling around Disneyland in surprisingly acceptable ensembles amid Censori’s many outings where she has been hardly clothed.
In a viral clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Censori stepped out in a short tan dress that covered most of her body while West wore white pants and a white hoodie around the California park.
In response to the surprising conservative outfits, critics of the couple shared their shocked reactions.
“Wow she put on some clothes this time,” one user quipped, while another added, “Glad she’s not naked this time around.”
A third joked, “How did they recognize them with her clothes on?” as a fourth individual stated, “Are you sure it’s them, cause they’re dressing actually normal here.”
Censori’s covered up appearance came after a source spilled her revealing ensembles are her and West’s way of purposely using fashion to troll the public.
- Amber Rose Claims Kanye West Pushed Her to Dress Like a 'S--pot' Throughout Their Relationship: 'I Am Conservative'
- 'It's All Bulls---': Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Debunks Rumors Her Family Is Concerned About the Architect's Marriage to Kanye West
- 'She Sounds Normal': Kanye West Fans 'Shocked' After Hearing Wife Bianca Censori's Voice for the First Time in Resurfaced Clip
"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity," the insider shared of the 28-year-old. "She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."
"She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. … She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in," the source added of the Yeezy employee.
West’s musical collaborator Malik Yusef recently addressed what he believes the 46-year-old rapper’s vision was when he uploaded an odd photo of Censori wearing a sheer white lace bodysuit and matching heels while laying in a gigantic bed.
"I think it’s Ye saying, ‘My b---- is living in the lap of luxury. I don’t know what you all are doing today, but I hope you’re all just chilling like me. This is my business.’ The room is all bed. It’s a new context on bedroom," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Ye allows her a platform to be her full self," Yusef claimed. "She knows he has power and she knows she is protected. He’s got a bunch of men around him with power. So she can experience her full self without any deleterious effects … without being harmed or touched or aggressed by anybody."