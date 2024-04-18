Kanye West Named as Suspect in Battery Case After Allegedly Punching Man Who 'Sexually Assaulted' Wife Bianca Censori: Report
Kanye West might be in trouble with the law after an altercation went down on Tuesday night, April 16.
The controversial rapper was allegedly named as a suspect in a physical battery case after punching a man who "assaulted" his wife, Bianca Censori, a recent report revealed.
After news broke of the incident, West's rep provided insight as to what happened from the couple's point of view, insisting Censori's alleged "assailant didn’t merely collide into her" before the "Heartless" hitmaker jumped to his wife's defense.
"He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses," West's spokesperson claimed to a news publication, further alleging: "She was battered and sexually assaulted."
"'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened," the rep declared, reiterating, "Bianca was physically assaulted."
Regardless, West was still named the suspect in a battery report filed after the Tuesday night scene, law enforcement sources spilled to the news outlet.
The incident reportedly took place at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, Calif. According to police insiders, the man West allegedly punched did not need to receive treatment for his injuries.
West and Censori supposedly fled the scene after the alleged altercation occurred.
Cops plan to receive statements from West and Censori and speak to potential witnesses, the sources noted.
The intense situation went down after the couple enjoyed a rather wholesome afternoon in Disneyland — where the Yeezy founder was spotted holding hands with his wife, as OK! previously reported.
For the magical outing, West sported a white hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers, while Censori was oddly barefoot for the most part — as she only had bandages covering her feet.
The brunette beauty also wore a beige bodysuit and a tan piece of cloth vertically covering her front.
Censori had her hair slicked back with neutral glam, and appeared in good spirits while she and West went on the carousel and other rides throughout the theme park.
West — who shares four children, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — tied the knot with the architectural designer in December 2022, just one month after his divorce from the SKIMS founder was finalized.
Kardashian and Censori were only recently spotted cordially hanging out for the first time during one of the rapper's album listening parties, which the reality star attended in support of her eldest daughter, as North took the stage with her dad at certain points to promote her own music.
