'She Sounds Normal': Kanye West Fans 'Shocked' After Hearing Wife Bianca Censori's Voice for the First Time in Resurfaced Clip
Bianca Censori surprised fans with her Aussie accent.
On Tuesday, March 26, a resurfaced clip of Kanye West’s wife speaking at the 2022 CFS Summit in Paris went viral on Reddit — and for many, it was the first time they’d ever heard the architect talk.
“I’m an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia,” Censori said in the footage. “I currently reside in Los Angeles, and I’m a lead architectural designer at Yeezy.”
The 29-year-old — who has faced backlash due to her skimpy outfits — added she’s had “the pleasure of being able to work with designers like James Turrell, Valerio Olgiati and Vincent Van Duysen.”
“My passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta,” she concluded.
“Shocked” Reddit users then took to the comments section to react to the video.
“Oh, she sounds normal. The L.A. valley girl uptalk has gotten to her a bit, but aside from that she sounds normal,” one person wrote, while another shared that Censori speaks like “a typical Melbourner.”
“It’s wild that this is the first time hearing her voice. I’ve seen more parts of that body that I have some people I’ve slept with, but that’s the first I’ve ever heard her talk]??” a third person added, referencing how West allegedly dresses her in extremely revealing clothing when they go on outings together.
“Lol! I thought she’d have an Italian accent. Not in a million years did I expect an Aussie!” a fourth individual stated, while another shared a similar sentiment, noting, “I don’t know what I expected her voice to sound like but this wasn’t it!”
As OK! previously reported, while many have been concerned for Censori and West’s well-being as she sports her strange ensembles, one source said the duo has been purposely using fashion to troll the public.
"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity," an insider claimed. "She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."
Though many believe Censori has no opinion when it comes to how she’s dressed, the source insisted this is not the case.
"She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. … She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in," the insider shared.